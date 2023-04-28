Canada has taken another big step to becoming Communist China

(LifeSiteNews) — The first of a series of internet censorship bills has been enacted into law. Bill C-11, now law, gives the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) the ability to regulate what it says is “commercial” video content on sites such as YouTube, Netflix, Apple Music, and Spotify. However, because the bill does not define what “commercial” means, critics have long warned it carries the potential to severely stifle free speech online, and could likely also impact individual users.
To understand the gravity of this, you need to know that politics in Canada and much of the West has become a joke. Passing vague laws in order to amass dictatorial control over the populace is the name of the game. This law shoves over censorship powers to an unelected and unaccountable commission to censor whatever content it deems un-Canadian. And the pretext of this law is all about ensuring Canadian content gets to Canadians as a priority.
This bill is aimed at audio/visual, and another soon to be passed, C-18, aims at text content or news content.
Will the providers be forced to do the bidding of the liberal government for content or else get notices such as:
- Can’t be shown in your country?
- Will it just be the algorithms not recommending certain content on search engines so you can’t find it?
- Will it just be what videos pop up as recommendations on Google, Facebook, YouTube and Apple?
To give you a real glimpse of what they are actually up to, a recent letter from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent to MPs shows that his Liberal government is “committed” to assigning so-called internet “censors” through a Digital Safety Commission that would police the internet.
Trudeau went as far as calling uncensored speech “destabilizing.” The letter said the government is “considering the creation of a new Digital Safety Commission.”
LifeSite’s Canadian reporter Anthony Murdoch reports that the agency will be set up to monitor internet content that the government deems “hurtful” through its legal department.
“The Government of Canada is committed to developing new rules for platforms that are backed up by strong enforcement mechanisms,” the text of the letter reads.
According to Trudeau’s cabinet’s letter, censorship is “a risk-based approach to platform regulation whereby online services would be compelled to identify, assess and mitigate risks on their platforms.”
The agenda is very far reaching.
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
In a meeting on September 9 Prime Minister Trudeau was said to remark that his government “believes in free speech,” but that he “emphasized the need for governments to take online rhetoric seriously.”
The memo detailing the meeting says that in Trudeau’s view, “social media” has allowed for a “new way to foment anger and hate that is different from anything we have seen before, [is] difficult to counter, and it is destabilizing our democracy.”
Remember that for Trudeau any opposition to the LGBTQ agenda is hate — and opposition to abortion is hate for women.
LifeSite’s Anthony Murdoch reported on the debate in the Canadian Senate on the bill, now passed into law, where a Liberal-appointed Canadian senator compared an internet censorship law introduced by the Liberal federal government to something out of Nazi Germany, warning that such a bill is an Orwellian attempt to force individuals to comply with government messaging.
Senator David Richards, said that Bill C-11 is the type of law that will “be one of scapegoating all those who do not fit into what our bureaucrats think Canada should be.”
“Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write,” he added.
Richards blasted Trudeau’s Bill C-11 as trying to make it so that Canada would have a “prescribed national agenda” of the government inscribed into law.
He said such a law would not be a positive thing, but instead would open the “gates” to “compliance” with the government of the day’s agenda.
Richards blasted the idea of the Heritage Minister having the power to tell what is and what is not “Canadian content.”
Richards compared the CRTC trying to act as a regulator of content as akin to what happened in Nazi Germany. “In Germany, it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” he said in reference to government departments trying to regulate thought.
“Every radio was run by Joseph Goebbels, complete ideological manipulation in the name of national purity,” he added.
Richards said that the CRTC, through the power of Bill C-11, should never in “any way” tell Canadians what “Canadian content should or should not be or who should be allowed to bob their heads up out of the new murkiness we have created.”
While C-11 took aim at audio visual content, another bill, C-18, aims at news content online with similar draconian control measures. Canada is on its way to becoming Communist China; it’s time now to stand up for freedom.
