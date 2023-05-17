Canada is expanding its assisted suicide regime while ignoring a decaying health care system

The reality is that in Canada if you need palliative care and cannot pay for it yourself, you are likely out of luck.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP) describes itself as an “organization…made up of clinicians who provide MAiD services including assessment for eligibility and provision of MAiD itself.” Interpreted, “MAiD” stand for “Medical Aid in Dying,” the euphemism invented by euthanasia activists when they realized how difficult it was to destigmatize suicide. As journalist Alexander Raikin revealed in his investigation into Canada’s euthanasia practices in The New Atlantis, “No Other Options,” this organization has been decidedly promiscuous in its approval of “patients” eligible for a lethal injection administered by one of their professionals.

With a track record like this, CAMAP is naturally eligible for government funding. As blogger Pat Maloney noted this week, CAMAP received $3,287,996 in government funding in 2021; in 2018, two years after legalization, they’d received only $41,480.

With the number of Canadians requesting euthanasia skyrocketing and the Trudeau government constantly moving the border between those pre-approved for state-sanctioned and -facilitated death and the rest of us, business is booming. If you’re in the death business, you’re making a killing. Maloney also noted that since 2021, CAMAP is a charity (like Dying with Dignity, one of the most dangerous organizations in the country) and some donors have left endorsements:

“Both of my parents benefited from your work. Thanks!” – Donor “My husband died with dignity thanks to MAiD. I am very thankful that this option was available.” – Donor “I can’t think of a more deserving charity. Count me in as a strong supporter and believer in your charity’s mandate!”– Donor “I can’t possibly thank you enough for your most needed work and compassion.” – Donor

Read those again, if you will.

How did mom and dad “benefit” from this work, do you think? How do you thank someone for giving your husband a lethal injection? How is a group of people specializing in euthanasia a “deserving charity”? Consider the ghoulishness of donating to a group of people whose entire “mandate” is to end the lives of Canadians – and increasingly, Canadians who would not die if a medical professional had not killed them. When our euthanasia regime is expanded to the mentally ill, the tragedies will be legion. Donating to kill the depressed – what have we become?

Maloney had previously noted that Dying with Dignity was also receiving donations – $1,653,893 in 2021, and $204,655 in federal funds (that is, money taken from the paycheques of Canadians). I’m aware that it isn’t quite accurate to point to one area where the government is burning money by the fistful and then to another desperately under-funded area and demand an explanation for the disparity, but in this case it is difficult not to. Why is the government giving enormous amounts of money to euthanasia groups – not to mention funding abortion at home and overseas – while we seem to be incapable of expanding the number of palliative beds during a crisis shortage?

The reality is that in Canada if you need palliative care and cannot pay for it yourself, you are likely out of luck. If you need mental health assistance, you’ll be put on a waiting list. If you need disability assistance, it is incredibly difficult to obtain. Some of those shortages are staffing shortages. Some of those shortages are funding shortages and government bureaucracy. Because as one disabled Canadian currently applying for MAiD told me, the Trudeau government is eager to expand access to euthanasia – but seems intent on ignoring the desperate cries for help coming from the vulnerable and the pleas of the disability and mental health community. When we consider those facts for a minute, what conclusion, exactly, are we supposed to draw?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

