Canada’s LGBT revolution has been funded with millions of taxpayers dollars

Blogger Pat Maloney identified $9,959,229 in Canadian tax money going to just five LGBT activist groups, and it’s just ‘a drop in the bucket’ of Liberals’ total LGBT funding.

(LifeSiteNews) — Taxes in Canada are exceptionally high – in provinces like British Columbia, leftist governments are wringing even more cash from the pockets of beleaguered taxpayers. But the federal government continues to spend millions of dollars on LGBT activism.

I’m often asked how things in Canada got so bad, so quickly. There are many answers, but one is that in Canada, the revolution was funded by the taxpayers. While organizations that attempted to defend Canada’s moral foundation fundraised from fellow Christians, radical LGBT organizations and abortion groups were funded by the government.

To put it more bluntly: The government took money from the taxpayers, turned around, and gave it to organizations seeking to demolish and remake Canada’s Christian foundations. Religious Canadians were – and are – forced to fund the revolution that transformed Canada in just a few decades.

Consider just a few examples, revealed recently by intrepid Canadian blogger Pat Maloney on her blog Run With Life, where she catalogues the findings of her Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. “This week the federal government announced new funding to Sudbury Queers United Around Diversity,” Maloney reported.

Previously, the group had received $302,742. Maloney writes: “Check out more LGBTQ funding recipients (not all of them, just five) explicitly posted on the government’s website…all courtesy of your tax dollars.”

1) Enchanté Network “Based in Ottawa, the Enchanté Network is Canada’s largest network of 2SLGBTQI+ organizations. They connect queer, trans, and Two-Spirit organizations with each other, with key capacity-building programming, and have a clear focus on collective public policy advocacy. Their network is made up of more than 200 2SLGBTQI+ organizations spanning every province and territory in the country.” Past funding: $5,565,534 2) The Conseil québécois LGBT “The Conseil québécois LGBT has one thing in common with several LGBTQIA2+ organizations: it aims for systemic change to promote the inclusion of LGBTQIA2+ people in all spheres of society.” Past funding: $1,301,717 3) Pride Season isn’t just a celebration Everything you wanted to know about Pride season but were afraid to ask. “…it’s a protest, a commemoration, and a call to action. Its roots lie in centuries of resistance to discrimination, violence, and erasure.” 4) TransCare+ “Find out how TransCare+ is creating better care for all Canadians by becoming a hub of resources and a safe space for knowledge sharing.” Past funding: $1,246,270 5) JusticeTrans “With their new research report on Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming communities across the country, JusticeTrans is improving access to justice one data point at a time.” Past funding: $1,542,966

In total, that’s $9,959,229 of Canadian tax dollars going to just five LGBT groups – and as Maloney notes, that’s just “a drop in the bucket of total tax dollars going to LGBTQ organizations.” Canadians struggling to understand how LGBT organizations inserted their ideologies into public school curriculums; launched massive public campaigns to mainstream gender ideology; and pursued their ideological opponents – like poor Barry Neufeld, the former school trustee fined $750,000 for defending the fact that there are only two genders – have their answer.

They did it with your money.

