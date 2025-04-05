Canada’s New Democratic Party has lost its way under Jagmeet Singh’s leadership

A once-progressive party that used to champion the 'little guy' has no identity now and is becoming irrelevant.

(LifeSiteNews) — As former NDP leader Tom Mulcair noted recently, the party that once prided itself as the standard-bearer of progressivism is now, for most Canadians, merely an afterthought. The New Democrats only have 24 seats; polling projects that they may lose even more seats in the upcoming election, including up to a dozen seats in British Columbia.

There are multiple reasons for the NDP’s increasing irrelevance. Jagmeet Singh is, by any metric, a political leader whose incompetence is only exceeded by that of the Green Party’s Elizabeth May. Singh has spent the last number of years attempting to prop up the Trudeau government while condemning it; he succeeded at only the former. Meanwhile, Trudeau moved the Liberal Party so far to the Left that most Canadians have difficulty discerning what the point of the NDP is, exactly.

In response to this identity crisis, Singh has adopted a somewhat … interesting strategy. Recently, photos of Singh with two young men wearing puppy masks — one of them sticking his tongue out — surfaced. In case you’re blessedly unaware of the significant, “pup play” is a sexual fetish where participants role-play as puppies or handlers (and is popular at LGBT parades). The men were wearing masks, and thus Singh obviously was aware of what he was participating in. Micro-targeting is big in Canada, but this is a bit much even for the desperate NDP.

Then there was the porn star. We’re scarcely halfway through the campaign, but I suspect that nobody will top the National Post’s headline on April 3 — at no point reading it did I know what was going to happen next: “OnlyFans creator who joined NDP campaign trail dropped over disrespectful Holocaust video.” Jessica Wetz is a TikToker and OnlyFans porn producer and somehow ended up on the Singh campaign as an influencer. In fact, Wetz sat down with Singh for a video chat that got published to Instagram.

But after one of Wetz’s videos critical of Israel surfaced that compared an Israeli politician to Hitler, the NDP decided to “drop” the porn star. But it is worth noting that the NDP did not drop her because she created, distributed, and sold pornography. I’m old enough to remember when publicly consorting with pornographers was considered a bad look, even for progressives.

Wetz is also a radical and unapologetic abortion activist. Late last year, she posted a video to TikTok that purportedly showed her taking abortion pills to kill her pre-born child at five weeks. After making a number of flippant comments about the process, Wetz made a video in which she actually showed her tiny aborted baby to the camera, which she was storing in a container in her refrigerator. “Step one, I’m f***ing with you. It’s just five pills,” she said in one of the videos. Comments such as “Nice, your baby is lying in the bottom of the sewer now” dominated the response.

There is something fitting about Jessica Wetz being on the NDP campaign bus. She presents herself as a progressive, but in many ways she represents what the progressive Left has become. Parties like the NDP used to stand for the “little guy,” but now they partner with porn performers who show the littlest guy in a jar in the fridge after being killed with pills. The progressive Left was utterly hijacked by the Sexual Revolution, and now blue-collar, working-class people look at Jagmeet Singh and see him for what he is: an elitist primarily obsessed with abortion and getting his parliamentary pension.

Follow Jonathon

