Canada’s new PM Mark Carney: a globalist WEF insider who claims to be Catholic

For the first time in history, Canada has a prime minister who has never held elected office. Mark Carney, a banker, globalist, and WEF insider, was simply appointed. But what does this mean for Canada?

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada, meet your new prime minister.

For the first time in history, Canada has a prime minister who has never held elected office.

Mark Carney – a banker, a globalist, and a WEF insider – was simply appointed.

And what else? He claims to be Catholic!

But hold on – it’s not that simple.

He’s deeply connected to the World Economic Forum, and even the secular media is questioning his links to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

So, does Carney’s Catholic label mean anything? Justin Trudeau also claims to be Catholic. And what has that meant for Canada?

Abortion on demand

Assisted suicide expanding at a terrifying rate

A rise in anti-Catholic hate crimes – fueled by the hoax of “mass graves” at Catholic residential schools

Will Carney be any different?

Carney’s link to Ghislaine Maxwell

Before we even get into his policies, let’s talk about something the media won’t touch:

Mark Carney’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Photos show Carney and his wife socializing with Maxwell at a luxury music festival in England in August 2013 – just one month after he became governor of the Bank of England.

READ: Photos of Mark Carney with convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell go viral online

Now, some claim Pierre Poilievre’s campaign leaked the images – but let’s be clear: It’s Carney in the pictures, not Poilievre.

Carney’s team insists they “bumped into each other” at public events and were not friends.

Well, maybe.

But how many of your wife’s sister’s old classmates do you regularly hang out with at elite parties?

And more importantly – why was Carney, newly arrived in the UK, rubbing shoulders with Epstein’s closest associate?

Many powerful figures in finance and politics have been compromised through Epstein’s network.

Even if Carney never set foot on Epstein’s Island, his proximity to Maxwell should concern everyone.

Carney’s deep globalist ties

According to The Catholic World Report, Carney is deeply involved with globalist organizations, including:

World Economic Forum (Foundation Board Member)

UN Special Envoy on Climate Finance

Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (green taxes disguised as “climate solutions”)

Canada 2020 (a far-left progressive think tank)

Carney isn’t just influenced by globalist ideology – he’s shaping it.

Carney’s ties to prominent Democrats

Carney isn’t just a Canadian figure – he’s a global player with deep connections to powerful U.S. Democrats.

One of his closest connections? John Podesta, the longtime Democratic insider who managed a massive fund under President Biden.

He also has ties to Gerald Butts, the mastermind behind Justin Trudeau’s radical policies. Butts now works at the Eurasia Group, a globalist consulting firm where – surprise – Carney’s wife, Diana Fox Carney, is a senior advisor.

And wouldn’t you know it? The Eurasia Group has secured lucrative consulting contracts with the Canadian government.

So while Carney postures as a “man of the people,” he’s actually a tightly woven piece in the globalist power structure.

Carney’s push for digital currency

Beyond politics, Carney wants to reshape the world’s financial system.

In 2019, he proposed a “Synthetic Hegemonic Currency” (SHC) – a global digital currency that would replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

And how would it work? Through a network of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Carney has been one of the strongest advocates for CBDCs, which – if implemented – would give governments the power to track, limit, and even freeze your transactions.

This isn’t some conspiracy theory – it’s what globalist banking elites have openly discussed.

And guess who’s leading the charge in Canada? Mark Carney.

Carney and the Vatican’s globalist agenda

He also sits on the Vatican’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism – run by Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Yes, that Rothschild.

A famous photo shows Carney with Pope Francis, Rothschild, Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan, and Cardinal Turkson.

READ: Pierre Poilievre warns globalist Mark Carney will ‘sell out Canada for his personal profit’

This council presents itself as Catholic, but its values are more aligned with the UN and the WEF than the Gospel of Christ.

For them, “Catholicism” means Laudato Si’ and green economics – not the sanctity of life or moral truth.

Carney on abortion and contraception

The Vatican’s Inclusive Capitalism website proudly lists Bayer AG as a partner – stating openly that their contribution is to:

“Provide 100 million women in low- and middle-income countries with access to modern contraception.”

And what do they push?

Jadelle implants

Mirena coils

Both of these are abortifacients – meaning they prevent a fertilized egg from implanting, killing a human life.

Now, maybe Carney doesn’t know about this? Maybe he’s actually pro-life, in line with his Catholic faith?

Absolutely not.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Carney tweeted:

“I’m proud to live in a country where a woman’s right to choose is so strongly supported. But today’s devastating decision in the US is a clear reminder that progress should never be taken for granted.”

“Our commitment to protecting fundamental rights must be unwavering.”

This is not political neutrality. This is an open endorsement of abortion – a fundamental rejection of Catholic teaching.

Carney is not a Catholic leader. He’s a globalist enforcer who will push secular values onto Canada – just like Trudeau.

Diana Fox Carney: the ‘eco-warrior’

And in all this, we still haven’t even touched on his wife.

British media labeled Diana Fox Carney an “eco-warrior” after she expressed support for the anti-capitalist Occupy movement.

Yet, in 2013, she publicly complained that she couldn’t find suitable housing in London – despite her family receiving a taxpayer-funded housing allowance of £250,000 per year.

That’s about $467,000 Canadian dollars – in public money.

While lecturing the world about climate change and economic justice, the Carneys live like kings on taxpayer money.

What does this mean for Canada?

Mark Carney is a Davos Man, through and through.

He rarely speaks about his Catholic faith. Because it has no influence on his worldview or policies.

And yet, the media continues to paint him as an “influential Catholic.”

But let’s be clear:

His Catholic faith will not shape Canada.

Because he doesn’t have one.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











