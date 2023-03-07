Canadian Armed Forces redefines ‘racist’ to include pretty much everyone alive

According to the insanely broad criteria put forth by the Canadian Armed Forces, if you are a human being with a pulse, then you are probably a racist.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has put out a new “anti-racism” document that defines a racist as anyone who is not willing to engage in self-reflection to see just how racist they really are.

The document is called “Racism or Allyship?” and it makes some striking claims, to say the least.

In the first section where it defines racism, it lists a series of bullet points with examples of “people who are racist.”

Let’s attack each point to see just how racist the CAF thinks we are.

You are racist if you…

‘Believe there are inherent significant biological differences across the human spectrum (for example, beliefs of genetic superiority)’

Is it racist to believe that there are “significant biological differences across the human spectrum?”

I ask this question in earnest. If I look around the world I see that different groups or clans of people often share significant biological differences.

Is it racist to think that the difference in skin color between a fair-skinned person and a dark-skinned person is biologically significant? This is to say nothing of the goodness of skin color – I personally couldn’t care less what someone looks like – but from a basic biological perspective, this is at least fascinating if not significant.

Other groups tend to produce people who are much taller on average than others, or better at handling colder or hotter climates, and so on.

There is nothing “racist” about acknowledging that there exists a significant difference between various people and groups who have adapted to environments over thousands of years.

‘Inflict harm or wish harm to members of racialized groups or do not work to reduce harm to racialized persons’

I think we can all agree that if you intentionally harm another group because you think that group is lesser than you, and this belief is based on racial differences, then of course there must at least be a racist undertone. However, even the way the point was formulated is sufficiently vague to make you scratch your head.

How can one be racist if he doesn’t work to reduce harm to “racialized persons”?

As an aside, that term “racialized persons” is so vague. Is a person of a different race only a different race because they are “racialized?”

In any case, by this logic, if you are a busy man, and work long hours and don’t spend your time picketing for Black Lives Matter, then you might be a racist, according to this document.

I bet you thought you weren’t racist because… you weren’t racist. Think again! You are racist, according to the CAF, even if you aren’t racist, because not being racist isn’t enough to not be racist.

Figure that out.

‘Do not believe in equality of all persons or believe in equality but not equity (for example, do not support reconciliation efforts)’

So, even if you believe all persons are equal… you are still racist if you don’t go a step further and believe in the Marxist idea of equity. So basically, if you think all people are created equal, but don’t think that every individual and group deserves the same things no matter what other circumstances or factors are at play, then you are clearly a racist even though you think all races are equal.

Also, what does it mean to “support reconciliation efforts?”

What if I don’t think the government is good at reconciling groups of people? Does this mean I am a racist? Well, according to the CAF, it probably does.

‘Do not believe that racism exists or believe that racism is warranted or justified’

Here is where the leftist resorts to his – sorry for assuming the gender of the leftist – favorite tactic, which is the strawman.

Is there a reasonable person who does not think “racism exists?”

This is like when the pro-vaccine crowd would say, along with the prime minister, that pro-medical freedom people didn’t “believe in science.”

On the contrary, people who resisted the jab believed in science so strongly that they didn’t consent to being part of a science experiment.

I know racism exists, because I know that leftism exists, and I know that leftists think I have “white privilege,” which is to say, that they think I have some magical powers because of my skin color. What a racist ideology leftism is.

‘Deny the existence of unconscious bias and refuse to engage in self-reflection and education to address their own biases and racist beliefs’

By this definition of what it means to be a racist, we are pretty much all racists. If we are all racists, does that mean that none of us are racist?

At any rate, this is one of the more absurd statements to be penned by an official from a Canadian government organization, and that is saying a lot.

I deny the existence of unconscious bias because I deny the framework that underpins such a stupid theory. The idea that something is unconscious, means it is not known. To be conscious of something means to literally have knowledge of something. If I am not aware of the unknown inner workings of my mind, then how on earth could I know what they are?

I do not deny unconscious bias because I don’t like it, I deny it because it is logically impossible to know if an unknown thing exists because, by its very nature, it is unknown.

I know more about what goes on in Middle Earth than in my unconscious bias because there is more evidence for the former.

And, because I don’t accept the stupid notion of unconscious bias, I will not engage in some reflection on something that doesn’t exist.

To conclude, according to the criteria of the CAF, if you are a human being with a pulse, then you are probably a racist. Actually, on second thought… if you die, you might have unconscious thoughts in the afterlife, so you might also be racist when you are dead.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

