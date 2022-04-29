Canadian COVID Care Alliance destroys the ‘pandemic of unvaccinated’ myth

It was claimed by health officials from the Ontario Hospital Association that the unvaccinated were '25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and 60 times more likely to end up in the ICU with COVID.' It turns out that was a grossly misleading and fraudulent claim.

(LifeSiteNews) – You have no doubt heard the phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” It has been uttered by virtually every globalist hack who seeks to run his or her country into the ground.

If you have been paying attention to the actual data, rather than just regurgitating what “experts” have been saying, then you know it is a load of rubbish. However, through all of the chaos, it is difficult to make sense of the data from an outsider’s perspective. There is just too much for the average person to go through, and the “trust the science” crowd is equipped with any number of illogical yet frustrating rebuttals to prove why the narrative is true.

“Yes, most of the cases are vaccinated, but that is because the unvaccinated are getting them sick!” Or, “well that was discredited by the xyz science organization, I don’t think you are equipped to argue with actual doctors!”

Thankfully, the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) has put together a presentation that destroys the myth of a pandemic driven by the unvaccinated, with data put together by actual experts.

False Promises

When the jab rollout out started last year, it was not obvious that things would turn into the unmitigated disaster that has befallen us. We went from “here is an available jab for the vulnerable and elderly,” to “take your shot 12-year-old or you can’t sit with your friends on the bus,” real quick.

“Health officials began rolling out a policy that was to ensure a safe reentry to in-person life. And after having done our part, we were hopeful that normal was within our reach,” the narrator of the CCCA presentation said.

However, within weeks and months, vaccine passports were in place in Canada, and vaccine free Canadians were stripped of constitutional rights.

“This ushered in an era of segregation where unvaccinated Ontarians were stigmatized and barred from many public spaces.”

On top of the segregation, there was slander from all levels of government, as the unvaccinated were labeled as dangers to society.

“This ushered in an era of coercion, where many governments, institutions and businesses alike unabashedly restricted the education and livelihoods of unvaccinated Ontarians.”

House built on sand

What has been so maddening about the mandates and segregation is that there is no scientific reason to justify what has happened. This is not to say that it should be justified, but even in the land of nut-job COVID logic, the whole vaccine narrative was built on sand – it can’t stand up to scrutiny.

It was claimed by Ontario health officials from the Ontario Hospital Association that the unvaccinated were “25 time more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and 60 times more likely to end up in the ICU with COVID.”

It turns out that was a grossly misleading and fraudulent claim.

It was based on six days of data and then the information was stretched to include the population as a whole, not accounting for any factors such as age, status of health, or immunity from prior infection. In addition, the data was from August, when many Ontarians who were on their way to being double-jabbed didn’t qualify for full vaccination with only one shot.

“We need to be careful when making these calculations, as there is really only a three full difference between the actual number of cases and the two groups. Adjusting for the size of each group can make differences seem more exaggerated, and it is not helpful when considering questions of ICU capacity.”

Bad assumptions

In addition, a number of wrong assumptions that have been proven false were made.

“For instance, they seem to assume that COVID vaccines can stop transmission. However, COVID vaccines cannot stop transmission. This endpoint was not tested in the randomized trials and high breakthrough rates among the vaccinated confirmed infectivity.”

Also, it was assumed that the jabs would be effective against variants – if they even were against the old-school variant – which has been proven false.

“The Pfizer vaccine shows low effectiveness against omicron, and studies show substantial reductions in both levels of antibodies produced and effectiveness.”

Also, the vaccine passport justifications came in just in time to see policies put in place for the unjabbed to be tested in order to work, thereby artificially raising the numbers of cases. We know from data since that time that the vaccinated have been testing positive and hospitalized at alarming rates.

“When COVID 19 hospital and ICU admissions were plotted by vaccination status from August 8th, 2021 to January 20th, 2022. What we see is that only 17% of the 21,000 acute care beds were occupied by COVID 19 patients. Contrary to the scientific roundtable analysis, the majority of those beds were occupied by vaccinated relative to unvaccinated individuals. A similar pattern was seen with ICU admissions. Only 23% of the 2343 ICU beds were occupied by COVID 19 patients. Again, contrary to predictions, the majority of those beds were occupied by the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.”

Pandemic was officially over a year ago

Even if you take the COVID claims at face value and you think we should have taken serious precautions at the outset, the CCCA proves that the declared pandemic was definitionally over a long time ago.

“COVID 19 has not been lethal for the majority of Ontarians since early March 2021,” the narrator states.

“Given the population based immunity and low death rates, COVID 19 can no longer be considered a pandemic in any traditional sense.”

Furthermore, a look at hospital capacity over the course of the declared pandemic shows an overall “reduction in the number of ICU beds over the course of the pandemic.”

What happened to lockdowns and vaccines being all about “keeping our hospitals from being overwhelmed?”

“It’s time to end all discriminatory policies, including vaccine mandates and passports, and begin to heal our society. It’s time to end the exclusive focus on vaccines and broaden our management approach to COVID 19 by acknowledging natural immunity and integrating early treatment. It’s time to uncouple health policy from politics and allow independent emergency management professionals to lead all aspects of society back to normal life.”

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

