Canadians can hold mainstream media to account for their biased COVID coverage. Here’s how

It might be hard for non-Canadian readers to grasp just how tightly controlled the Canadian media landscape truly is, but it is arguably as biased as, or more biased than, any media paradigm in the developed world.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian organization committed to “faith, family, and freedom” has created and released a Notice of Liability that can be served to media executives, producers, editors, directors, writers, reporters, and more, with the hope of calling peddlers of biased coverage of the declared pandemic to account.

Among other things, the Notice of Liability (NOL) accuses the media of supporting the government that is “responsible for egregious crimes against humanity, violations of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, human rights and criminal code offenses, [and] privacy right infringements.”

The document contains almost 50 citations to relevant information, both legal and medical, that buttress the organization’s claims. Action4Canada retains Canadian constitutional lawyer, Rocco Galati, as legal counsel.

Action4Canada is a grassroots movement started by Tanya Gaw, who has been acting for traditional Canadian values for some time. When the COVID lockdowns began, Gaw was inspired to fight for the rights of Canadians against increasing government overreach.

Throughout this never ending “two weeks to slow the spread,” she and her team have produced notices of liability, legal documents that can be served to employers and organizations so that a Canadian may assert his rights in face of vaccine mandates and violations of medical privacy.

Specific to the media’s role in the pandemic hysteria, the most recent NOL from Action4Canada targets Canadian legacy media, which has been woefully one-sided and biased in favour of the government narrative throughout the past couple of years.

It might be hard for non-Canadian readers to grasp just how tightly controlled the Canadian media landscape truly is, but it is arguably as biased as, or more biased than, any media paradigm in the developed world. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has a veritable stranglehold over the content that Canadians are shown on traditional television and radio platforms.

In true Orwellian fashion, the CRTC lets you know just how they operate on their webpage. It reads: “We are an administrative tribunal that operates at arm’s length from the federal government. We are dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives. Our role is to implement the laws and regulations set by Parliamentarians who create legislation and departments that set policies. We regulate and supervise broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.”

From the first phrase it is clear that the CRTC is anything but neutral. Operating “at arm’s length from the federal government” is a funny way of saying that the feds are close enough to the CRTC to put out their hands to give their lapdog a treat. As you can imagine, the CRTC will not bite the hand that feeds them. I would imagine that Stalin and his comrades also kept the media (propaganda) at “arm’s length.”

“Promotes innovation and enriches their lives…” according to who? Who has decided what enriches the lives of Canadians, and what media should do so?

Oh, of course it is the “Parliamentarians who create legislation and… set policies.” This means that the CRTC regulates the media based on what Parliament decides should be regulated according to what they desire. In other words; in Trudeau’s Canada, the leftist ideologues decide what sort of content you need to be fed in order to feel enriched.

Even better, this is all for the “public interest.” Shoving propaganda down the throats of unwitting citizens for public interest is akin to how poultry farmers act in the best interest of ducks used for foie gras.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 7290 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Yes, other nations have biased media and press, to be sure, but Canadians do not have access to any dissenting voices in legacy media. Australia has Sky News, the U.K. has GB News, the U.S. has Fox News and others. These organizations are not perfect, but you cannot underestimate the effect that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sky’s Alan Jones have in helping to keep TV watchers sane.

In Canada, the choices are between state-run broadcasters, or state-subsidized “private” broadcasters who do whatever the CRTC (Parliament) tells them.

Tanya Gaw and Action4Canada understand that many Canadians have had enough. The popularity of LifeSiteNews and other platforms, such as truly independent Rebel Media, show that at least a strong minority of Canadians do not trust the legacy outlets, and for good reason.

The media NOL can be served to any member of the legacy media and instructions are given in the printable file on how to do so.

The NOL makes reference to the Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ (CAB) Code of Ethics, which is a media association to which that the vast majority of mainstream outlets belong, and it is supposed to bind the participants to ethical behaviour.

As part of their association with CAB, broadcasters are supposed to ensure “that their programming contains no abusive or unduly discriminatory material or comment.” I wonder if the Toronto Star was abusive or discriminatory to the unvaccinated when they published a front-page story that said things like “let them die” for choosing not to allow someone inject an experimental abortion-tainted substance into their bodies against their better judgement.

It is enough to make you laugh out loud when you read Clause 7 from the CAB Code of Ethics, which states: “…it shall be the responsibility of broadcasters to treat fairly all subjects of a controversial nature…” Ah yes, the “fair” treatment of all subjects of a controversial nature. That is probably what the CTV was doing when they pulled a Sanjay Gupta and said that Ivermectin was poisonous horse medicine.

Clause 14 states: “Broadcasters shall ensure that there is no influence by advertisers, or the perception of such influence, on the reporting of news or public affairs, which must be accurate, balanced, and objective, with fairness and integrity being the paramount considerations governing its reporting.”

The news has been reporting endlessly on vaccine uptake, belittling vaccine safety advocates, peddling inaccurate and incomplete information, all between commercials from the government pushing vaccines made by Big Pharma and paid for by your tax dollars.

The Action4Canada NOL is correct where it says to the media: “Coverage of COVID-19 is a prime example of your failure to report all aspects of the issue ethically and honestly. A one-sided and biased narrative is consistently being presented which is misleading the public, instilling high levels of fear, and paralyzing our society.”

Canadians would do themselves a favour to follow Tanya Gaw’s lead and serve the media their comeuppance.

Share











