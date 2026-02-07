Canadian justice: Half-indigenous man receives lenient sentence for ‘major sexual assault’

An Edmonton jury believed a man convicted of sexual assault 'deserved a reduced sentence' because his mother is Indigenous, although he 'had not been exposed to indigenous culture.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Is there any phrase more farcical than “Canadian justice”? Consider:

Last November, the Canadian Supreme Court struck down the mandatory one-year prison sentence

Also in 2025, an Indian national who confessed to attempting to pay for sex from a 15-year-old was given conditional discharge

Last July, Oumaima Chouay was sentenced to a single day in custody

Last September, high-risk sexual predator Randall Peter Hopley, who has been convicted of both “sexual assault and the abduction of persons under 14 years,” was released despite police stating that he is still a threat

Also in September, there was this story National Post : “A Calgary judge knocked two years off a 10-year sentence she would have given a man who terrorized and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met when he was 25 because the offender is Indigenous.”

: “A Calgary judge knocked two years off a 10-year sentence she would have given a man who terrorized and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met when he was 25 because the offender is Indigenous.” A high-risk child predator, previously convicted of multiple violent sex crimes involving children and arrested in May, only hours after release for breaching his conditions, has been released yet again, according to Vancouver police.

The Western Standard recently reported on the latest missive from Canada’s broken justice system — a half-Indigenous man getting a reduced prison sentence from an Alberta judge for the crime of sexual assault.

Aaron Moore Minshull was convicted by an Edmonton jury of “major sexual assault,” but according to the Western Standard, the jury “believed he deserved a reduced sentence” due to the fact that his mother is Indigenous, although Minshull “had not been exposed to indigenous culture.”

“In deciding on this sentence, I have taken into account the mitigating factors regarding Mr. Moore (Minshull’s) rehabilitation efforts, his indigenous heritage, and his mental health struggles, along with the collateral consequences that will be visited on him and his new family by a lengthy prison sentence,” Justice Christopher Simard wrote in his explanation of the decision.

Under a 1999 Canadian Supreme Court decision, a specialized pre-sentencing document called a “Gladue report” analyzes the historical and personal circumstances of Indigenous offenders in order to reduce the “over-representation” of Indigenous Canadians in custody. Minshull’s Gladue report indicated “traumatic events” during childhood, parental separation, and siblings being placed in foster care due to physical abuse.

Minshull, the report noted, has a substance abuse problem, including daily marijuana use, occasional cocaine use, and alcohol abuse; he went through a substance abuse rehabilitation program at least once. All of that, apparently, is relevant to the brutal rape he committed after the victim repeatedly told him she did not want to “engage in sexual contact.”

“She tried to evade and escape him,” the judge stated. “He used his much greater size and strength to physically and forcefully overcome her resistance. This was a violent and forceful sexual assault. This was not sexual touching in the context of confusion or mixed signals about consent … (Minshull used) his physical strength to overpower her attempts to resist and impose his will on her forcefully to satisfy himself sexually.”

“He treated her as an object for his gratification. This was a gross and serious violation of (her) physical, sexual and emotional integrity,” the judge concluded. The victim was “devastated” and suffered severe psychological damage as a result.

“She describes herself before the assault as having been an independent, adventurous and confident person,” the judge wrote. “She now feels broken and describes having lost all her self-worth, her excitement and passion for life, her ability to feel happy or excited, and her ability to trust others. She now experiences anxiety, nightmares, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

None of that, however, prevented the judge from giving Minshull a reduced sentence. He cited Minshull’s attempts at rehabilitation and his mental health struggles.

“Without those mitigating factors, the fit and appropriate sentence would be significantly longer than three years,” he stated. “However, a sentence below three years would simply not be proportionate to the gravity of this major sexual assault, and Mr. Moore Minshull’s very high degree of moral blameworthiness. Considering the circumstances, the gravity of this offence is very high. Mr. Moore Minshull’s degree of responsibility is also very high.”

Minshull’s case is not the exception. Hardly a month passes without similar examples:

Canada’s justice system is broken. Criminals are treated as victims and given the opportunity to offend again, and their victims must suffer in the knowledge that in Canadian courts, the alleged victimhood status of their assailants trumps the violence they endured.

