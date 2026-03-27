Canadian LGBT activists are demanding more taxpayer money to fund the propaganda machine

LGBT activist groups state that, in part, they want the government money to push their agenda in small towns where majorities are disinterested in their goals.

(LifeSiteNews) — LGBT activists are demanding more taxpayer funds from Ottawa – because they claim that the already obscene amount of money they receive out of the pockets of hardworking Canadians is not enough.

Representatives from Canada’s largest Pride festivals demand increased funding from the Carney Liberals, asserting the current taxpayer funding is “insufficient.” They call for a “modest” sum of $9 million for their festivals over three years. pic.twitter.com/rEHMPIoVNI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2026

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“The Carney government has taken an important first step with security funding [for LGBT events] in 2025,” a representative of Canada’s LGBT festivals stated at a press conference. “This funding is very welcome, but it is insufficient to meet our rising costs. We ask the federal government to create a stable, Pride festival support fund; a modest, multi-year, and targeted investment of $3 million annually over three years for a total of $9 million.”

That’s right. According to LGBT activists – who already receive millions – an additional 9 million dollars is merely a “modest” sum. That’s the sort of thing you say when you didn’t have to work for it yourself. The level of entitlement is staggering – but of course, the Liberals have been feeding it for years.

“This funding will protect approximately 200 free, accessible Pride festivals from coast to coast to coast to ensure that Canada’s commitment to inclusion goes beyond the symbolic,” the spokesperson continued. “Pride funding represents a low cost, high-return investment. Compared to many government programs, Pride funding requires a relatively modest public investment while generating a strong economic and social returns.”

That, of course, depends on whether you like the “social returns” being referred to here. Mark Carney obviously does, which is why he raised the LGBT flag in a formal ceremony over Parliament Hill last June, a practice begun by his predecessor Justin Trudeau. Last year, he was photographed at one “pride” event hugging a nearly-nude man in a thong; he then referred to “pride” as “the best of Canada.” As I have detailed at length in the past, these events are defined by scenes of debauchery that are better left unseen, much less funded.

Interestingly, the reason that LGBT activists are demanding (more) funding is that other cash sources are drying up. “We are seeing corporate sponsors pull back their investment into Pride. This can be for a multitude of reasons – DEI pullbacks, the tariffs,” Joseph Hoang, a director with Vancouver Pride Society, told the CBC. “They are not coming to the table at the level that they used to be. This is why we are asking the federal government for this new funding.”

Hoang is one of those requesting the money, which will be used “to pay artists and logistics costs,” and is “separate from the $1.5 million Ottawa has already allocated for security costs.” LGBT groups also cite an alleged threat of domestic terrorist violence from “far-right” groups, although they are suspiciously unspecific about these groups.

More to the point, LGBT activist groups want money to push their agenda in small towns where majorities are disinterested in their agenda. “Julie DeMarchi, who chairs Timmins Pride in northern Ontario, says these events are crucial for maintaining inclusion in smaller communities,” the CBC noted. “She said groups like hers often provide social services outside of festival season that are otherwise lacking.”

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Indeed. LGBT activists are eager to launch events in small towns, and then promptly frame any pushback as a “backlash” that, in fact, highlights the need for their events in the first place, with the media cooperating to frame any opposition – moral or otherwise – on their terms. People are more likely to disagree with them in small towns; the disagreement is presented as a “threat”; this, of course, prompts calls for more money and bigger events. It is an effective script, and it is being used across Canada.

A reminder for those Canadians who read their newspapers and wonder how in the world the LGBT revolution was so astonishingly successful in this country: they did it with your taxpayer dollars, and they want more.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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