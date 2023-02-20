Canadian male teacher who wears fake breasts to school apparently ditches costume off work

Despite claiming that the prosthetic breasts he wears to work are not fake, Lemieux has been spotted without the costume on by his neighbors.

OAKVILLE, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s most famous teacher cannot stay out of the news.

This time, the “transgender” shop teacher – a male going by the name of Kayla Lemieux – told the New York Post that his enormous prosthetic breasts are not, in fact, prosthetic breasts. “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux stated.

“My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy. It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe – and my doctor thinks – because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it.”

Lemieux, however, confirmed that he did not have a formal diagnosis for his rare condition, and told the Post that he is not transgender as previously reported, but is instead “intersex.” Those highlighting the enormous chest, Lemieux claimed, are simply “body-shaming.” He affirmed that after identifying as male “my whole life,” he “decided to embrace this other side of me around age 39” and began hormone therapy to supposedly “transition” in 2021.

It is the hormone therapy, Lemieux claims, that is responsible for the enormous breasts.

But the plot, as they say, thickens. According to one of Lemieux’s neighbors, he ditches the costume when he isn’t on the job. From the New York Post:

A Canadian teacher who made international headlines for wearing gigantic prosthetic breasts rarely wears them outside of school – raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act. While parents have raged about transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux being allowed to wear Z-cup prosthetics in front of students, the shop teacher was spotted ditching the controversial fetishistic fashion after work and stepping out in public dressed as a man. ‘He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,’ a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex told The Post. ‘He puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.’ Both uniformed and plainclothes police do regular welfare checks at Lemieux’s apartment after they received death threats, according to a law enforcement source.

The Post confirmed this story with photos that look exactly like Lemieux, who until recently went by the name Kerry rather than Kayla, walking down the street in Oakville. According to the Post, Lemieux left the school wearing the breasts, a blond wig, and glasses, but after shopping at a department store and a pet supplies shop in that get-up, he “headed home to get changed and emerged dressed as a man 30 minutes later. [He] then spent the afternoon in public wearing men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses, or wig.”

One of Lemieux’s neighbors, who remembers when the switch first happened (“I was driving past… You can see the breasts from so far away when you’re driving”), says Lemieux leaves the apartment dressed as a man far more often than as a woman. Lemieux, according to these reports, is Kayla at school but often Kerry in public. Parents contacted by the Post were outraged, with Celina Close stating:

I was shocked to learn [Lemieux] appears in public as a male. The school has been adamant in telling parents this is a transitioning teacher who needs to express themselves as a woman. I have an issue with Lemieux choosing to dress as a male because how he appears at school has become very disruptive to the school. Why does Lemieux choose to appear like he does at school when he dresses as a man in his personal time?

It’s a good question with no answer that doesn’t make Lemieux look terrible (although not, one must admit, worse than he currently does). The school board, after months of protests and complaints, recently passed a professionalism policy to address the situation, although it is unclear if that has taken effect yet.

Lemieux, meanwhile, claims that the neighbors are wrong and that the man leaving the apartment who looks identical to him save for the get-up is not, in fact, him. When the Post asked him if he ever looked different, he replied: “I guess if I took my wig off or took my makeup off.”

Looking at the photos, one suspects that Kerry and “Kayla” are one and the same here – and that something even weirder than we originally thought is going on. It is a uniquely stupid story that is representative of the uniquely stupid times that we live in, and it isn’t over yet.

