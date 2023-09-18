Canadian media are harming children with their defense of transgender ideology

The CBC and other outlets are fearmongering and demonizing anyone who defends parental rights and refuses to accept that sex-change 'treatments' are good for a child.

(LifeSiteNews) — As multiple provinces move to protect parental rights, the Canadian press is ramping up their propaganda campaign on behalf of the transgender movement. Regular readers of this column will know that I’ve written quite a bit on this unfolding press campaign. That’s because what we’re watching is a gaslighting in real time, and I think it is very important to clearly identify what the media is up to. I’ve noted that the Toronto Star calls parents knowing their child’s “gender identity” a “privilege;” the Globe and Mail claiming that resolutions at the Conservative Party convention threaten the lives of children; nearly the entire press corps targeting politicians who dare to stand up for parents and their children.

The latest is a long-form piece by the CBC published on September 18 titled “Trans teens and youth say gender-affirming care is ‘life-changing.’ So why is it so hard to find in Canada?” While not mentioning it explicitly, this article is clearly in response to a Conservative Party convention resolution — which passed by a large margin — to condemn sex changes for minors. Here’s how the article opens:

Crow Heyden-Kaye was in Grade 8 when a worksheet handed out during class asked students to consider how they would describe their gender. It was the first time it occurred to Crow that “girl” didn’t actually fit with how he felt. Over the next few years, he began using the pronouns they and them. In Grade 10, he came out as trans. His pronouns are “he” and “they.”

This, in so many words, is precisely what so many parents are concerned about — that children who might struggle with their identity (as many do) may have the idea that they were simply born in the wrong body planted in their minds by LGBT curriculum. Identity struggles are not new; school staff facilitating social transition and sex changes is. Before this assignment, Heyden-Kaye hadn’t considered not being a girl. But after the assignment, it “occurred to Crow” that perhaps “girl” wasn’t an accurate describer of … well, feelings. How adults respond to gender confusion in children can determine their trajectory. More:

At 16, he asked his mom to make an appointment with their longtime family doctor so he could get a referral to a gender clinic. He wanted to start exploring the possibility of hormone replacement therapy. But during the telephone appointment, the family doctor began asking questions Heyden-Kaye felt were inappropriate. “What if I wanted to get pregnant someday? What if I had a husband someday? Not related at all,” he said. “I think he asked me ‘What if you want to keep your boobs?’ ” A week later, a staff member from the doctor’s office called back and said the physician was also recommending that Heyden-Kaye read a book that discouraged transitioning.

Again — this illustrates how dangerous transgender ideology is. Around 80% of children who struggle with gender dysphoria desist naturally and become comfortable in their bodies — but now, the trans movement encourages these feelings, affirms them, and hastens to usher them on the path to lifelong medicalization. Hayden-Kaye’s “longtime family doctor” did precisely what a family doctor should — he highlighted the long-term, permanent consequences of what was being asked of him. Sex-change “treatments” nearly always render the patient infertile, and often eliminate their ability to experience sexual pleasure.

The double mastectomy of healthy breasts — a cosmetic surgery, in other words — is permanent. Sixteen-year-olds do not know what they do not know and cannot possibly understand the implications of these decisions. But the CBC chooses to represent this doctor as asking “inappropriate questions” merely for doing his job. Presenting the facts about sex-change surgeries and urging caution is now considered to be “inappropriate.” The doctor finally refused to refer for what his longtime patients were asking. It would not surprise me to discover that there are activists attempting to find out who he is and have him disciplined.

The CBC then shifts into fearmongering mode, reiterating the false but potent narrative that to be cautious about social transitioning — as they are in many other countries — is to risk the lives of students. The problem in Canada, the CBC asserts, is not that girls as young as 14 are having healthy breasts removed — it is that there are significant wait lists for sex-change surgeries. Indeed, while medical bodies the world over are beginning to reconsider the “affirmative model,” the Canadian Paediatric Society published a statement explicating endorsing “affirming care” in June. Several physicians have come forward to offer training to their colleagues and receive glowing coverage from the CBC for doing so.

I very much hope that if Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wins the next election, he follows through on his promise to defund the CBC. The reporting they are doing on this issue — demonizing critics urging caution about the lifelong medicalization of minors and initiating a full-scale campaign on behalf of the transgender movement — is doing tremendous damage.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

