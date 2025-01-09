Canadian media continues to suppress the horror of child mutilation in the name of ‘gender’

Most of Canada’s mainstream media has completely ignored the growing evidence that 'transitioning' minors does catastrophic and irreversible damage to children, relentlessly pushing the pro-trans agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the United Kingdom, a nationwide ban on puberty blockers for minors has been upheld by the highest court in the country. In the United States, 26 states have banned sex change “treatments” for minors.

In Canada, only one province – Alberta – has followed suit, and trans activists are fighting tooth and nail to prevent a national discussion on sex changes for children from breaking out. They recognize that to maintain their grip on public policy, they must police the public narrative – and censorship is the only way to accomplish that.

Exhibit A is the transgender activist group “Fairy Godparents, London & Area,” which is currently “fighting back” (in the words of CTV News) against a series of bus ads currently running in London. Purchased by the Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA), the ad reads: “Put the brakes on medical transitions for minors.”

The ad also features the website LetKidsBe.ca, which states on the homepage: “Stop medical transition for minors. Childhood is a precious time that should be protected. We need to let kids be – let them grow and develop naturally.” The site details the evidence against sex change “treatments” for minors, and directs visitors to a series of action steps they can take to assist.

“It’s really upsetting,” Stevie Bees Brocksom of Fairy Godparents told CTV. “I don’t have a lot of words, like it’s just truly upsetting that misinformation can be publicly posted like that.” Neither Brocksom nor the CTV report mention that medical evidence from both sides of the Atlantic and detailed on the website highlight the fact that it is trans activists who are pushing misinformation about transition for minors.

A search of CTV.ca’s website for “Cass Review” and “Cass Report,” the extensive review of transgender “treatments” for minors commissioned by the U.K.’s National Health Service, came up with “No results.”

To respond, Fairy Godparents is launching its own bus ads and have raised $8,000 to that end. The group’s ad reads: “Protect Trans Kids; Trust kids when they tell you who they are.” The ad will run from January 20 to March 16, and will be featured on 12 city buses. The lettering on the advertisement is colored like the transgender flag.

“It’s meant to be visibility, for trans rights, trans rights or human rights,” Brocksom told CTV, unintentionally making a distinction between the two. “We want trans kids to see themselves represented in media. And yeah, I think it’s really important, especially when there’s so much misinformation out there, it’s important to counter the misinformation as much as possible.”

Another activist decrying ARPA’s bus ads is Katie Dean, who co-founded the Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition in order to facilitate censorship of pro-life displays in public. Dean, who has lobbied city councils to ban abortion victim photography in public, is identified by CTV as “a parent of a trans child.” Dean told CTV:

It’s misinformation that is being supported by the LTC. I feel like the London Transit Commission is a publicly funded organization and has the ability not to, to choose not to display these ads.

She claims the ads violate the Ontario Human Rights Code’s prohibition on “discrimination and harassment because of gender identity and gender expression,” although she did not explain why opposing sex changes for minors would run afoul of this.

Dean claimed that the ads are “harmful” to trans-identifying children, and has written to the city council, the LTC, and Ads Standard Canada to complain. “We don’t need to be complicit anymore, we need to fight for people’s rights and that starts at standing ground and saying, ‘No, this is promoting hatred,’” she said. LTC chair Stephanie Marentette, however, told CTV that although ARPA’s ad doesn’t “align” with LTC’s values, the “fact that it’s controversial isn’t going to trigger a right for us to exclude it, it has to be one of those elevated criteria under the charter.”

Indeed, this debate – and the transgender movement’s attempt to suppress it – is evidence of precisely why freedom of speech is so essential. Most of Canada’s mainstream media has completely ignored the growing evidence that “transitioning” minors does catastrophic and irreversible damage to children, and as evidenced by the Alberta Legislature’s decision to ban these practices, it is long past time that Canadians had the same discussion happening in other nations.

