Canadian media distorts Conservatives’ resolutions to protect kids, women from trans agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — However much you distrust the mainstream media, it isn’t enough.

On Saturday, September 9, delegates at the Conservative Party of Canada convention voted in favor of two motions aimed at curbing the transgender agenda. Resolution C-7, which called for a ban on sex change surgeries for minors — children and teenagers — while advocating “positive mental and physical health support for all Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria and related mental health challenges” passed by a margin of 69% to 31%.

Resolution C-15 declared the Conservative Party of Canada’s position that the definition of a woman is a “female person” and that “women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g., prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g., sports, awards, grants, scholarships).” That resolution passed 87% to 13%.

Convention attendees noted that the debates on social issues were accompanied by optimistic energy, and the passage of both resolutions resulted in standing ovations. Former Athletics Alberta president Linda Blade, who put forward resolution C-15, stated afterward: “I am overjoyed … we needed at least one party in Canada to stand up for women and girls in Parliament.”

Like basic parental rights — which have proved to be overwhelmingly popular among Canadians over the past couple of months — these are simply common-sense policies. The idea that children should be given sex changes or cross-sex hormones before they are legally permitted to vote, drink, smoke, or drive is delusional and dangerous, especially considering the fact that these treatments render most recipients incapable of both conceiving children and experiencing sexual pleasure long before minors can understand the lifelong implications of these decisions. And most people understand that to allow trans-identifying males into female sports (not to mention changing rooms) is unfair and risky.

That is not how the Canadian mainstream press reported on these resolutions, and their headlines highlight, once again, how difficult it is to get the truth in this country if you do not have access to honest news reporting.

From CTV News: “Conservative grassroots vote against surgical, pharmaceutical care for transgender kids.” That’s how they refer to sex changes and drugs that literally block puberty — “surgical and pharmaceutical care.” That’s how the Toronto Star chose to headline their story as well.

The Globe and Mail, Canada’s “paper of record,” went further, triggering the transgender activist playbook by opining that these policies — designed to protect women and children — could in fact kill people: “Transgender Conservative candidate says vote against gender-affirming care could cost lives.” This is precisely the same playbook the press is using on the issue of parental rights, claiming that to involve parents in the incredibly significant decision of changing the name and gender of their child is to risk children being killed.

Consider, in contrast, a headline like this one: “CANADA: Man Who Raped Infant Quietly Moved to Prison with Mother-Baby Unit After Transgender Claim.” You’ll hunt long and hard for a Canadian journalist gutsy enough to observe that resolutions like C-15 are necessary because violent sex offenders are being put in female prisons. Indeed, if you want to read anything about that story, you’ll have to read the Daily Mail or some other foreign outlet — the Canadian media is, for the most part, disinterested in any story that doesn’t fit the trans activist playbook they religiously follow.

Canada’s conservative grassroots has again displayed collective common sense by putting forward badly needed policies to protect children from lifelong irreversible damage and women from being exposed to predators in their private spaces. The media’s response is to accuse them of endangering kids.

They’re lying to us on purpose, and when the magnitude of the medical scandal perpetrated by the transgender industry and activists becomes clear and the lawsuits begin, I hope we’ll all remember it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

