Canadian pilot says ‘individual action’ is required to successfully fight COVID tyranny

Note: This show was filmed on Monday, June 13, before the Canadian government announced the suspension of its COVID jab mandate for travelers on inter-provincial flights and trains.
(LifeSiteNews) — Captain Greg Hill, a pilot for a major Canadian airline, joined me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
Hill, who’s also the co-founder of Free 2 Fly, described how Justin Trudeau’s tyrannical COVID mandates have made life incredibly difficult for unjabbed travelers and airline workers.
“I got a story last week from a gentleman that drove thousands of miles to be with his father before he died, and he got a phone call 40 minutes from destination after traveling thousands of miles,” Hill said. “And these are the stories that Canadians need to hear. Those are the most heartbreaking ones … [There’s] another woman out west whose parents are in Quebec, and she would drive, but she is unable due to some physical limitations. So she literally cannot drive. And the government’s answer is basically, ‘Well, make the right choice.'”
“It’s extortion is what it is,” he added.
Our discussion then pivoted toward the best way to combat Trudeau’s tyranny. Hill expressed his confidence in individual action. That can take the form of disobeying unjust mandates, participating in protests like the Freedom Convoy, writing letters to politicians, actively supporting anti-mandate candidates, and so on.
“Part of what we’re struggling with right now sometimes in our nation is this idea that we can outsource a solution to the tyranny that we’re up against, that there’s going to be a lawyer or two that will ride in on a white horse and save us all. Or perhaps a politician will will completely turn this around,” he said.
“But the lessons of history tells us that is not true. It’s individual action. And the problem with individual action is it’s at times glacial and painful. It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s planting seeds and waiting for them to germinate,” Hill added.
Listen to today's episode below or by clicking here.
