Canadian pilot says ‘individual action’ is required to successfully fight COVID tyranny

Captain Greg Hill, a pilot for a major Canadian airline, joined me on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Note: This show was filmed on Monday, June 13, before the Canadian government announced the suspension of its COVID jab mandate for travelers on inter-provincial flights and trains.

Hill, who’s also the co-founder of Free 2 Fly, described how Justin Trudeau’s tyrannical COVID mandates have made life incredibly difficult for unjabbed travelers and airline workers.

“I got a story last week from a gentleman that drove thousands of miles to be with his father before he died, and he got a phone call 40 minutes from destination after traveling thousands of miles,” Hill said. “And these are the stories that Canadians need to hear. Those are the most heartbreaking ones … [There’s] another woman out west whose parents are in Quebec, and she would drive, but she is unable due to some physical limitations. So she literally cannot drive. And the government’s answer is basically, ‘Well, make the right choice.'”

“It’s extortion is what it is,” he added.

Our discussion then pivoted toward the best way to combat Trudeau’s tyranny. Hill expressed his confidence in individual action. That can take the form of disobeying unjust mandates, participating in protests like the Freedom Convoy, writing letters to politicians, actively supporting anti-mandate candidates, and so on.

“Part of what we’re struggling with right now sometimes in our nation is this idea that we can outsource a solution to the tyranny that we’re up against, that there’s going to be a lawyer or two that will ride in on a white horse and save us all. Or perhaps a politician will will completely turn this around,” he said.

“But the lessons of history tells us that is not true. It’s individual action. And the problem with individual action is it’s at times glacial and painful. It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s planting seeds and waiting for them to germinate,” Hill added.

Listen to today's episode below or by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show's YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

