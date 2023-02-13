Canadian police failed to conduct criminal investigation of reported Chinese election meddling, official says

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's director of national intelligence testified before the House of Commons that there were no criminal investigations into the 2019 election.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A high-ranking official from Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) admitted there were no criminal investigations performed to look into reports of alleged Chinese interference in Canada’s 2019 federal election.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, Lisa Ducharme, the acting director general of national intelligence at the RCMP, testified last week before the House of Commons affairs committee that while there were “active investigations into foreign interference activities,” there were no “criminal investigations” conducted.

“I can confirm there were no criminal investigations into the 2019 election,” Ducharme said in response to a question from Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

Cooper had said to Ducharme that it was “well established interference has been ongoing, but no one has been charged let alone convicted.”

“Where is the transparency,” Cooper said to Ducharme.

“Can you confirm there are ongoing RCMP criminal investigations respecting foreign interference arising from the 2019 and 2021 elections?”

Ducharme added that there are “active investigations into foreign actor interference activities at any given time, multiple investigations.”

“With respect to the 2021 election, I am unable to respond whether there are active investigations into the election at this time,” she added.

Ducharme did not say whether the “active” investigations were related to federal elections.

Not satisfied with her answer, Cooper pressed Ducharme, asking her if there are any “active criminal investigations pertaining to interference in the electoral process.”

Ducharme responded by saying, “I am unable to respond whether there are investigations into federal election issues.”

In November 2022, LifeSiteNews reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who once said he admired China’s “basic dictatorship,” was indeed warned by top Canadian intelligence that agents of the Chinese Communist regime had been allegedly funding candidates in the 2019 federal election.

Last July, LifeSiteNews reported that an analysis conducted by a federal research unit showed the CCP may have tried to influence the outcome of the Canadian 2021 federal election as well.

In light of reports of foreign interference in Canadian politics and business, Bill S-237, formally titled “An Act to Establish the Foreign Influence Registry and to amend the Criminal Code,” is currently in its second reading in the Senate.

The bill, introduced by Conservative Senator Leo Housakos, seeks to make it so all federal lobbyists who receive funds from a “foreign government, an individual or entity related to a foreign government” must disclose any payments as well as names of clients. Failure to comply would result in a $200,000 fine along with a two-year jail term.

Last week, MPs from the Liberal and New Democratic Party (NDP) party voted down a Conservative Party of Canada motion that would have called on Trudeau’s chief of staff to testify before a House of Commons committee to speak to reports of alleged Chinese interference in Canada’s federal elections.

Last week as well, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said any laws passed that deal with targeting foreign spies must be “inclusive” and done in a “culturally sensitive” manner.

Mendicino’s remarks come at the same time of increased international tensions considering the alleged Chinese surveillance of North America via a balloon.

Over the weekend, the Trudeau government said it had authorized the U.S. military to shoot down an unidentified object flying over Canada’s Yukon territory.

On Sunday, another unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron near the Canada/U.S. border. This was the fourth such object shot down in a little over a week by the U.S. air force.

Reports surfaced over a week ago that a purported Chinese surveillance balloon flew unimpeded over parts of Canada, and then over the United States before it was taken out by the U.S. military.

Critics blasted the fact the balloon was allowed to fly impeded until it was more or less over the ocean.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on a Department of Public Safety memo that showed certain high-profile Canadian politicians and other VIPs might be in the pay of “foreign states.”

Lending credibility to the memo, a former Canadian spy revealed last year that politicians being on the payroll of foreign governments, including China, is a real threat to the nation.

