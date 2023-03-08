Canadian police to investigate leaks about Chinese election meddling as pressure on Trudeau heats up

As the pressure keeps mounting, we will have to wait and see if Trudeau’s sins finally catch up with him.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – As calls for a public inquiry into the Trudeau-China election scandal continue, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said it will investigate how the leaks took place, but not the details of the leaks.

On Monday, it was revealed that the RCMP is investigating possible violations of the Security of Information Act associated with the alleged interference from Beijing in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections.

The investigation by the RCMP is part of a wider response to the likely Chinese interference and shows that multiple levels of government are now roped into Trudeau’s most recent ethical mishap.

Journalist Don Martin at CTV wrote, “For the RCMP to reveal it will investigate security leaks to media, which the prime minister suggested should be done, while declining to investigate the details of the leaks, which the prime minister had declared weren’t worth investigating, is an alarming optic.”

Martin’s sentiment reflects the growing consensus among Canadians, even those on the left, who are getting sick and tired of Trudeau’s scandals. It seems not a year goes by without some major blunder or scandal from Trudeau’s party, and Canadians have had enough cover-ups.

Martin also wrote that he thinks Trudeau is in “damage control,” which is a striking admission from the mainstream media, who, up until this point, have been willing to apologize for some of the more detestable things that Trudeau has done.

For some reason, however, the China affair has struck a nerve with Canadians.

The response to the RCMP is consistent with Trudeau’s approach to the matter, as when the revelation of the leaks first surfaced, Trudeau expressed concern about the possible security breach rather than the fact that the CCP may have influenced a Canadian election.

He also alleged that the leaks were full of inaccuracies but wouldn’t specify what those inaccuracies were.

It seemed that Trudeau was hoping to sweep the issue under the rug, relying on his usual tactic of avoiding questions and giving vague answers and finding someone to blame besides himself. However, this moment in the Justin Trudeau era is a rare moment where it is not just conservatives who are expressing their dismay, but all opposition parties as well.

On Monday, Trudeau relented to pressure from all opposition parties to have the affair investigated by announcing an internal investigation that will involve a special committee and a supposedly independent rapporteur.

On the one hand, this was a big deal, as Trudeau is about the least likely person on earth to admit any wrongdoing, and this announcement signaled that he was at least admitting the possibility that Chinese interference had taken place. On the other hand, it was seen as a joke of an announcement, as ultimately Trudeau would be in control of what parts of the investigation would be made known to the public.

Who wants to bet that Trudeau will somehow find his honesty bone and tell the truth that could end his career?

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre reacted to the announcement and said that the role of the rapporteur sounded like a “fake job.”

“What does this rapporteur even do? It sounds like a fake job.” Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre slams PM Justin Trudeau’s announcement to appoint a “Special Rapporteur” to investigate foreign election interference. pic.twitter.com/nSmSjFX5KV — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 7, 2023

Poilievre and the other parties are not satisfied with the RCMP investigation or Trudeau’s controlled pseudo investigation and calls for a full public inquiry are still mounting.

The Bloc Quebecois even said that Canada is starting to look like a “banana republic” under Trudeau.

Poilievre accuses Trudeau of ‘cover-up.’ BQ says Cda straying into “a banana republic.” It was a day of overheated partisan rhetoric. We may never reach timely answers for how to confront foreign interference before the next vote.

My analysis: https://t.co/wcleaUuute — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) March 8, 2023

As the pressure keeps mounting, we will have to wait and see if Trudeau’s sins finally catch up with him.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

