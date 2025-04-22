Canadian pro-life leader Jim Hughes in recovery following stroke

Please pray for former Campaign Life Coalition leader and LifeSiteNews board member Jim Hughes, who suffered a stroke last month.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,

LifeSiteNews founding board member, Jim Hughes, who was also for many years the leader of Canada’s Campaign Life Coalition, the founding organization of LifeSiteNews, suffered a stroke on March 8. The situation was compounded by other health issues he has also been enduring.

Without going into much detail, I add he is thankfully recovering at home, is improving from what was a very worrisome result of the stroke, and can slowly move about and will likely make a good recovery. However, Jim still has a significant road to full recovery.

Jim is thankfully now able to speak normally, but is very weak. Therefore, many visitors and calls are not yet encouraged.

However, we strongly encourage ongoing prayers for Jim, who, among many other things, has played a huge role in the creation and success of LifeSiteNews, Campaign Life Coalition, and other major pro-life initiatives in Canada and internationally.

Communications, if desired, may be sent to Campaign Life Coalition at [email protected], attention Jim Hughes. His family members read them to him since his eyesight is poor due to another condition he has had for some time.

The main thing is to pray for his recovery from this major setback and inability to continue, for now, with the work he loves doing for the cause of life and family. He was still very active with CLC when the stroke occurred.

Steve Jalsevac

LifeSiteNews and formerly also with CLC

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











