Canadian pro-life politician runs beautiful pro-child ad. Abortion activists melt down

November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the curious world that progressives inhabit, there are many unwanted children, but no unwanted abortions. Abortions, in their view, are an unmitigated good that must be celebrated by all. This is especially true of Canada’s Liberals, who constantly bring up abortion while refusing to condemn feticide even when it is being utilized to eliminate little girls. During the last election, Justin Trudeau even attempted to force abortion into the news cycle by announcing that while he’d previously been personally opposed to abortion but politically supportive, he was not both personally and politically supportive. Regardless of his level of support, as it turns out, aborted babies stay dead.

We were recently treated to another example of the Liberals’ abortion enthusiasm. An organization called “One Child One Planet” launched an advertising campaign in Vancouver, featuring a billboard with a photograph of a black child and the slogan, “The most loving gift you can give your first child is to not have another.” Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis fired back in an op-ed in The Post Millennial, calling the ad racist. He then launched an ad campaign of his on Vancouver transit. The ads feature a photograph of three smiling children and a quote from Mother Teresa: “How can there be too many children? That is like saying there are too many flowers.”

Some people posted a racist ad in Vancouver telling everyone to have only 1 or no children. I responded with an ad featuring my children, saying essentially that children are wonderful. @HedyFry complained about the second ad, but not the first. #partisanpolitics #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ytysNea0KU — Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) November 3, 2020

This, apparently, was like a red flag to a bull for the Liberals, and Vancouver Centre’s MP Hedy Fry charged. Clearly fresh off a binge-watch of The Handmaid’s Tale and feeling a little stir-crazy, Fry claimed that the ad was “extremely insensitive” and counter to the Supreme Court’s decision giving women control of their own bodies, promoting a narrative that women are supposed to be “fruitful.” She then said the ads were “anti-choice,” called on Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to do something about them. She even brought her outrage to the House of Commons: “Women’s history month ended on Saturday and it is disheartening to see the official opposition actively attempt to limit the reproductive rights of Canadian women.”

Genuis’s response to this was succinct and appropriately dismissive: “These ads are a response to the ‘One Child One Planet’ ads. They have nothing to do with abortion. MP Fry is spreading conspiracy theories again.”

As it turns out, the idea that children might be beautiful like flowers was wildly offensive to many Liberals, who gave the game away by immediately assuming that a pro-child ad was obviously anti-abortion. Katie Telford, Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff, tweeted out a story about Hedy Fry’s rambling with the caption “Conservative MP’s ‘anti-choice’ Vancouver ads need to be removed.” Leslyn Lewis posted a photo of Telford’s tweet with a perfect encapsulation of the fictitious controversy: “If you are offended by an ad simply promoting the value of every child, you have revealed that you are not only anti-free speech, you are anti-choice. In your world view there is only one acceptable choice when faced with a child.”

The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada joined in on Facebook: “The Sherwood Park – Ft Saskatchewan riding Association is buying anti-abortion ads in Vancouver. Remember it only takes *one* complaint to Ad Standards to start an investigation.” The first step of this investigation would presumably be to establish the link between pro-child sentiments and anti-abortion ones, and, conversely, anti-child sentiments with pro-abortion ones. After that, Genuis’s ad will surely be pulled. In Canada, only fervent support for abortion is permitted in public.

I wonder how far Trudeau and his crew will take this. If one admires someone’s large family, or even small family, and makes a comment like “children are wonderful,” is this an anti-abortion sentiment that needs to be condemned? How about noting that having children is fulfilling? Is this an attack on someone like, say, Joyce Arthur? It would appear that they think so, anyhow. Saying that there cannot be too many children is apparently as horrible as saying there are too many abortions. (Surely there is some connection there.)

So according to the Liberals, we are no longer allowed to say that we love babies. The good news, however, is that they will defend your right to a dead baby no matter what the cost.