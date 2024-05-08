Canadian pro-lifers at the 27th March for Life promise to ‘never forget’ the unborn

Abortion strips the preborn of their right to live, and this is why, year after year, thousands of Canadians come to our country’s seat of power, here in Ottawa, to demand justice for preborn children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s note: Pete Baklinski, a former LifeSiteNews editorial director, is the Director of Communications for Campaign Life Coalition. This morning, May 8, 2024, Pete gave the following address at a press conference about tomorrow’s Canadian National March for Life in Ottawa.

Tomorrow, thousands of Canadians will come to Ottawa to rally on Parliament Hill. They will then march through the city’s streets. ome will be carrying signs. Some will be praying. Some will be chanting slogans.

Why have they come? Why do they rally and march in the public square?

They come to stand in the place of the preborn child who cannot rally and cannot march. And it is not just one preborn child, but more than four million whose lives have been tragically snuffed out since abortion first became permitted [in Canada] in 1969.

When many people hear the word abortion, they think about “women’s rights,” “the right to choose,” and “reproductive freedom.” But what many forget about is the baby behind the abortion.

From the moment of conception, this new life is fully human, just as human as you and me. He or she is an unrepeatable and entirely unique member of the human family who has come into existence to be loved and to love. As a full member of the human family, each is endowed with inalienable rights, first and foremost of which is the right to life.

Abortion strips the preborn of their right to live, and this is why, year after year, thousands of Canadians come to our country’s seat of power, here in Ottawa, to demand justice for preborn children. And we will not stop coming. We will never give up. We will keep on fighting and never surrender until the laws of this country protect the preborn from the first moment of their existence.

The theme for this year’s 27th National March for Life is “I will never forget you.” Indeed, so long as there are good men and women in this great land of ours who cherish that this country, as our Charter states, was founded on the recognition of the “Supremacy of God,” who value every human life because it is created in the image of God, and who walk in the way of justice – these good men and women will honor and remember the preborn killed by abortion as the victims of the greatest of all holocausts.

These victims must never be forgotten. They were our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, [and] our fellow citizens on this earthly journey to the life to come. Their lives mattered. To forget them would mean that we have forgotten ourselves, what it means to live, what it means to be human.

So we rally and march, remembering the victims of abortion as we in the pro-life movement continue to fight for a day when the preborn are loved, valued, and protected from the moment of conception onwards. In today’s press conference, I am joined by a few of my colleagues who will be speaking about the anti-life priorities and policies of Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal/NDP coalition government that are gutting Canada of its future.

First up is Josie Luetke, Director of Education & Advocacy, who will speak about the millions that this government has poured into increasing access to abortion.

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations, will speak about censorship of pro-life speech in the public square.

Georges Buscemi, President of Quebec Life Coalition, will speak about the skyrocketing numbers of euthanasia deaths, especially in Quebec.

Ruth Robert, Atlantic Coordinator, will speak about the good newsof the closure of abortion mill “Clinic 554” in New Brunswick.

Speakers at tomorrow’s National March for life include former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and 40 Days for Life co-founder Shawn Carney along with leaders of the pro-life movement and religious leaders.

The Rally on Parliament Hill starts at 12:30 PM. The March

begins at 1:30 PM. After the marching, participants return to the Hill for live music followed by testimonies by the women of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign who regret their abortion. The program on the Hill wraps up at 3:30 PM.

Thank you.

Follow Pete Pete Baklinski is Director of Communications for Campaign Life Coalition, a Canadian pro-life organization working at all levels of government to secure full legal protection for all human beings, from the time of conception to natural death. He has a B.A. in liberal arts from Thomas Aquinas College and a masters in theology (STM) from the International Theological Institute.

