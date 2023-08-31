Canadian sells online suicide kits and faces charges, but gov’t is OK with doctor-assisted euthanasia

The hypocritical Trudeau government is actually deciding who is eligible for state-sanctioned suicide and who is not.

(LifeSiteNews) — On May 9, Canadian Kenneth Law was charged by Peel Regional Police in Ontario with two counts of counseling or aiding suicide. Now, according to an August 29 news report by Codi Wilson for CP24, Law is facing another 12 similar charges related to four deaths in Toronto, one in Durham Region, one in London, one in Thunder Bay, one in Waterloo, and another in Peel Region.

At an August 29 press conference, York Regional Police Inspector Simon James said that Law’s victims “range in age from 16 to 36” but that the police will “not be releasing any information regarding the identity of the victims in these cases.”

According to Wilson, Law is “accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide,” and Law is also being investigated by authorities in the United Kingdom for abetting the suicides of at least 88 other people. Law allegedly sold “suicide kits” online, and Louise Nunn, the mother of the U.K. TikTok star “Dead Immy,” says her daughter killed herself with a kit she ordered from Law. Additionally, 17-year-old Anthony Jones of Michigan also allegedly committed suicide with products purchased from Law online.

The total number of suicides facilitated by Law may be over 100, according to CP24. Nunn says that “it was heartbreaking to learn of other deaths months and years” before her daughter’s, and that she “believes many lives could have been saved if authorities had acted earlier.” Indeed, CP24 reported that Law likely set up his sites in early 2020, and that when he was arrested, police said “they had tracked some 1,200 products to 40 countries.”

Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition noted that Law “claims that he is innocent of the charges and had no control over what people did with his suicide packages. Law was selling a legal product, but he was packaging it in a lethal dose and he was promoting and selling it for the alleged purpose of suicide.”

The timing of this story is significant. If the Trudeau government has its way, in six months it will be legal in Canada to apply for and receive a government-funded and medically administered lethal injection solely on the grounds of mental illness. Canadians suffering from depression, schizophrenia, eating disorders, or even anxiety will be able to use their diagnoses to insist on their “human right” to be killed by a doctor — to be assisted, in short, in committing suicide. Canada’s suicide activists have cleverly repackaged this as “end-of-life care” or the preferred euphemism “medical aid in dying” (MAID), but suicide it remains.

What is the difference between Kenneth Law and former Justice Minister David Lametti? What is the difference between what Law is accused of and what the Trudeau government is in the process of enshrining into law? Law is accused of counseling or abetting suicide. It was, a short time ago, illegal for doctors to inject mental illness with lethal poison, and illegal for counselors or “MAID assessors” to offer or abet suicide for those suffering from non-terminal conditions. It is now already happening, and it is the stated position of the Trudeau government that it will become available to all those struggling with mental illness next March.

Canada’s suicide activists insist that what they are doing is simply providing choice. They are lying. What the Trudeau government is actually doing is deciding who is eligible for state-sanctioned suicide and who is not. They are affirming the suicidal ideation of Canadians experiencing the darkest forms of despair and offering to kill them. What Kenneth Law did is, thank God, illegal — for the moment. What the Trudeau government and their suicide activist allies are doing should be illegal, as well.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

