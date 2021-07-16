Canadian surgeon canceled for supporting informed consent for COVID-19 shots

July 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Dr. Francis Christian, a former surgeon and clinical professor at the University of Saskatchewan. We discuss what led the university to fire him from positions he himself started, as well as the growing “dystopian tyranny” by world governments, the media and tech companies, and Big Pharma.

Dr. Christian was fired by the Saskatchewan Health Authority after he expressed medical concerns over vaccinating children and in favor of informed consent for parents. In our conversation, he points out how he’s anything but “an anti-vaccine physician,” but was “canceled” regardless.

He explains further that informed consent should not be a controversial principle, as it simply allows the patient – or the parents of a child patient – to be fully aware of the risks and benefits of a medical intervention and if any alternatives to it exist. Dr. Christian also points out that the push for coronavirus vaccines, even for kids, goes against the call of physicians to “first, do no harm.”

Christian describes how not only he but hundreds of doctors around the world have been cancelled and censored for countering the mainstream coronavirus narrative. He also says crucial treatments that could prevent and cure the virus have been banned by world governments and the media.

“Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if Ivermectin was allowed for use,” he states. He also mentions that Ivermectin and other treatments – for example, those promoted by the Frontline Doctors – have been proven to be extremely effective and safe, which cannot be said for the experimental COVID-19 shots. Christian explains that the blocking of treatments to cure the virus “could be considered a crime against humanity.”

He also details similarities and parallels between the current troubles the world is going through with tyranny under Nazi Germany and the Communist rule of the Soviet Union. “If you don't speak out now, will you still be able to live with your conscience?” he asks.

LifeSite has set up a LifeFunder page to help Dr. Francis Christian’s legal fight against this censorship and work discrimination. Please prayerfully consider making your secure donation to stand up to this “dystopian tyranny” all around the world, but especially in Canada. You can donate here: https://www.lifefunder.com/drchristian

