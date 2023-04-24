Canadian taxpayers already fund abortions at home. Will they soon foot the bill for Americans, too?

Trudeau’s commitment to using the hard-earned money of Canadian taxpayers to fund the killing of unborn children at home and in developing countries may soon extend south of the border, as well.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian taxpayers currently fund approximately 300 abortions every day. On the other end of life’s spectrum, Canadian taxpayers fund the euthanasia of a growing number of sick, elderly, and disabled people – nearly 10,000 last year alone.

There is a perverse symmetry here. Due in part to abortion, there are fewer Canadian taxpayers to pay into the healthcare system, which puts pressure on that system, which in turn leads to pressure being put on vulnerable Canadians to request “MAiD,” the perverse euphemism euthanasia activists have invented to describe dying by lethal injection.

Under the Trudeau government, Canadian taxpayers have also been on the hook for abortions in developing countries. Justin Trudeau has committed over $650 million dollars to funding abortion overseas, including in nations where abortion is illegal. Indeed, during the pandemic Trudeau used foreign aid to ensure that nations struggling with the impact of the global situation could still get abortion pills.

Trudeau’s commitment to using the hard-earned money of Canadian taxpayers to fund the killing of unborn children may now extend south of the border, as well. According to Liberal Families Minister Karina Gould on CTV’s Power Play, Trudeau’s government is prepared to provide the abortion pill to American women should it become unavailable in the U.S.

“What concerns me, Vassy, is where you see laws in states where they’re actually criminalizing women [who] cross state borders to access reproductive health care,” Gould told the host. “And so, you know, we need to be very thoughtful about how we do this to make sure that we don’t further endanger, you know, American women who are seeking access to reproductive health care and services, as well as health-care providers.”

Although Gould admitted that Canada does not yet have a large enough stockpile of abortion pills to supply Americans, she said that it is something the Trudeau government is “thinking about and actively…engaged on.” Gould had previously stated that American women wanting to procure an abortion in post-Roe America could come to Canada. “I don’t see why we would not,” she said. “If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that’s a service that would be provided.”

Interestingly, around 80% of Canadians are unaware that abortion is permitted in Canada up until birth – there are no legal restrictions on abortion whatsoever, and one of the only barriers to aborting a child late in pregnancy is finding a medical professional willing to carry out the procedure. Although American women may be coming to Canada to procure abortions (on the Canadian taxpayers’ dime), Canada currently sends women seeking late-term abortions but unable to find willing doctors to do the gruesome procedure here to one of a handful of abortionists in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court has put on hold U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling rescinding the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill – until the Fifth Circuit rules, at least. If the abortion pill does become unavailable in much (or all) of the United States, it appears that Canadian taxpayers will not only be paying for the destruction of pre-born children in their own country – but will be on the hook for supplying American women with abortion pills, as well.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

