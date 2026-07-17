Canadian woman to be deported by ICE after assaulting pro-Trump girl

It is difficult to think of a more ironic way for a criminal to get deported than attacking a teenage girl for supporting ICE.

(LifeSiteNews) — Play stupid games, win stupid prizes: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has stated that a Canadian woman will be deported after she slapped a conservative teenage girl on a New Jersey boardwalk:

MAPLE LEAF MENACE. This illegal alien who assaulted a teenager has no business being in our country. She is now in @ICEgov custody pending REMOVAL from our nation. https://t.co/KOJrQuCYrg pic.twitter.com/cLTOKM2x68 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 16, 2026

The DHS posted a mugshot of the woman on July 15. “Kaitlyn Tracey is a criminal illegal alien from Canada who was charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication,” the DHS wrote on X. “She allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of July weekend.”

“She was arrested by the Point Pleasant Beach Police department who facilitated a controlled transfer into ICE custody, where she will remain pending her immigration proceedings. She entered the United States on April 14, 2024, on a visa set to expire on September 6, 2024. In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart.”

Tracey, dubbed the “Maple Leaf Menace,” is shown in the video confronting a teenage girl and a group of her friends wearing clothes featuring slogans like “Trump” and “ICE.” The video shows her hitting the teenage girl, and then walking quickly away. After her arrest, the Point Pleasant Police Department transferred her to the custody of ICE, where she will remain incarcerated for the duration of her immigration proceedings.

Tracey’s husband Matthew Geroni is insisting that the video of the assault is being overblown.

“This whole situation has been blown out of proportion, and a person like Kate does not belong in any facility,” Geroni told the National Post. “My wife has never been in trouble in her entire life. She’s never had any kind of situation like this. This one little situation that was really a nothingburger when it happened has been blown so out of control by conservatives online that it has caused my wife to be put in a detention center.”

Geroni’s attitude is typical of leftists. Time and again, after angry abortion advocates lash out at pro-lifers on campus or during street outreach, they are furious to discover that it is actually against the law to do so—and that there are legal consequences for any form of assault. Geroni might think it is a “nothingburger” for his wife to slap a teenage girl over her politics. Fortunately, law enforcement does not.

It was not the video of the assault that “caused [his] wife to be put in a detention center.” It was the assault. No assault, no incarceration.

In fact, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, the altercation began when the girl and her three friends were approached by Tracey, who “began verbally berating the group over clothing they were wearing.” Tracey then “approached the victim and struck her once in the face and once in the body.” When police tried to stop Tracey, “she refused to identify herself and continued down the boardwalk.”

Tracey was identified through social media and her passport information, and her husband is trying to secure her release, although the GoFundMe he started to cover their legal costs was removed, which he blamed on “MAGA supporters.”

GoFundMe responded to this accusation by stating: “GoFundMe’s terms of service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. Consistent with this long-standing policy, the fundraiser was removed from the platform and fully refunded.”

It is still illegal, in the United States and elsewhere, to assault people because they are conservative. Kaitlyn Tracey found this out the hard way—and it is difficult to think of a more ironic way for a criminal to get deported than attacking a teenage girl for supporting ICE.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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