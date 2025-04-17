Canadians must stop thinking in terms of ‘lesser of two evils’ for the upcoming election

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show I spoke with Maxime Bernier, founder of the People’s Party of Canada, and Rod Taylor, national leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, I spoke with Maxime Bernier, founder of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), and Rod Taylor, national leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada (CHP). We discussed the upcoming Canadian election, the failures of the current Liberal regime, the need for Christians and social conservatives to vote their conscience instead of the “lesser of two evils,” restoring our country’s Christian roots, and much more.

I opened the episode by asking Bernier about the conundrum that socially conservative Canadians face in the upcoming election, given that the Conservative Party of Canada by and large does not support pro-life and pro-family issues but they obviously don’t want to see the Liberals remain in power.

Bernier emphasized that all Canadians must vote in line with their values.

“Be honest with yourself: if you are pro-life and you know a party that is more in favor of pro-life [issues], you must support that party,” he said. “You must vote in line with your [ideals].”

He added that we’ll have a better chance of making serious changes to the country if we vote in line with our ideals rather than vote for the lesser of two evils in the mainstream parties.

I noted that Bernier previously served as an MP as a member of the Conservatives and asked him why he left the party to found the People’s Party of Canada. He highlighted that he saw how the Conservatives fail to promote authentic conservative values.

“They don’t promote conservative values, and by doing that, they’re giving credibility to the leftist narrative,” Bernier said. “And so, I said, ‘I don’t want to waste my time with the Conservatives anymore.’”

“They don’t want to discuss abortion; they don’t want to reopen the debate on abortion,” he added. “I wanted to have a political party… who will fight for the real issues that we have in our country, and the [Conservatives] don’t.”

A bit later in the episode, I asked Rod Taylor about what the Christian Heritage Party would do to restore Canada to its Christian foundations if elected.

Taylor first stressed that Canada has completely departed from the Christian principles we once held.

“We have departed from [Christian] principles,” he said. “The judges and even politicians have abandoned the respect for our Creator, the respect for the One who made us and put us here, made us in His image, and has given us all things that pertain to life and godliness.”

Taylor underscored that without this Christian foundation, it’s no wonder the Conservatives aren’t defending the sanctity of life and other conservative issues.

“When you try to protect the important things like the sanctity of life … if you don’t have a foundation to base it on, why would you stay connected to that principle?” he pondered.

“And I think that’s the problem, is some of the parties have decided it’s more important to get elected or re-elected than it is to defend innocent human life,” he added. “Well, that’s so contrary to God’s nature. We think it’s important to tithe our obedience to … the Creator and His word.”

