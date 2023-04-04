Canceled priest: Heresy and tyranny will lead to an ‘underground Church’ in our lifetimes

Fr. John Lovell returns to The John-Henry Westen Show for a discussion on the sorry state of the Church and the noble work of the Coalition for Canceled Priests.

Help canceled priests secure a place to live: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — The co-founder of the Coalition for Canceled Priests believes it is only a matter of time before a faithful remnant of the Church will be forced underground because of social and political tyranny as well as the increasing severity of modernist heresy.

Fr. John Lovell was kind enough to join me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to share his thoughts on the sorry state of the Church and explain more in depth how the Coalition helps priests targeted for “cancellation.”

“It seems like America is about 30 or 40 years behind Europe,” he said. “And so what we’re seeing is that America is starting — sadly — slowly but surely catching up with the modernist problem that Europe [has been] dealing with, really since the 19th century.”

Fr. Lovell, who knows his Church history, stated that Pope St. Pius X’s fears about modernism are coming true here in the 21st century. In fact, he believes the modernist crisis in the Church is even worse than the Arian heresy of the fourth through seventh centuries — so much so that those who wish to preserve the fullness of tradition will have no choice but to go underground.

Not only have German bishops overwhelmingly approved the blessing of grave sin (namely, of same-sex “relationships”), on the horizon is a Pope Francis-encouraged Mayan rite of Mass featuring ancient pagan symbolism and lay “principals.” Fr. Lovell said this new rite is “trying to solidify the Pachamama.”

One also cannot forget about the emergence of medical tyranny and the burgeoning totalitarianism of LGBT ideology.

“I think that the COVID shutdowns [were] simply a dress rehearsal for something bigger,” he added. “And so what I think you’re going to see in our lifetime is an underground Church that is going to be there to preserve Catholicism. And canceled priests, they’re going to be going out in order to give the sacraments … I think it’s going to get to the point where it’s going to be grateful to know that you have a validly ordained priest that is willing to risk his life to bring the sacraments.”

But, Father added, he would be remiss if he did not offer some encouragement and hope. Some of the Church’s greatest saints arose in times of severe difficulty for the Church, whether it was the Arian heresy, the Protestant Reformation, or persecutions in the 20th century.

Father Lovell urged us to remember that all believers are called to some sort of martyrdom, however great or small.

“At baptism, our vocation — every single man, woman, and child, clergy or laity — we’re called to a type of martyrdom. And what martyrdom is that going to be?” he said. “Because martyrdom is martyrdom — if you look at it this way, red, white, does not matter — is that if you’re able to give yourself completely to our Lord, you’re going to be able to walk into the Circus Maximus, into the Coliseum, and face those lions down and be a witness.”

“And so what I think we’re going to see again in our lifetimes is the Church being built on the blood of martyrs. We kind of forget, even though it was just last century, that the greatest century for martyrs in the Church was the 20th century. And there [were] a lot of gains because of that,” he added.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Help canceled priests secure a place to live: LifeFunder

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











