Cardinal Müller honors the late Cardinal Pell as a ‘role model of the true faith’

On January 9 Cardinal Gerhard Müller delivered a sermon during a Mass of Remembrance for the late Cardinal George Pell, recalling fondly the Australian prelate's courage in standing up for the Church's teaching on marriage and the family.

(LifeSiteNews) — On January 9, Cardinal Gerhard Müller celebrated the Holy Mass of Remembrance in the St. Peter Chanel Chapel of the Domus Australia guesthouse in Rome for Cardinal George Pell who died last year aged 81.

In his sermon (see full text below), Müller reminded us of the sudden and unexpected death of the Australian prelate, just ten days after the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

Comparing these two men, the German cardinal called them “role models of the true faith” and “powerful advocates with the Father.” “In the midst of the current battle for the ‘truth of the Gospel’ (Gal 2:14), as Paul boldly said to Peter’s face, the pilgrim Church has lost two outstanding representatives of its sound apostolic doctrine.”

Recapturing Pell’s life, Müller pointed out that in spite of Pell’s “athletic abilities and his high intellectual talent, which emerged during his school education,” the Australian shunned “a brilliant career in the world” and chose “to follow Christ’s call to the priestly service.”

The German prelate went on to describe Pell’s academic study of the early Church’s teachings on authority, reminding us that “the teaching of the apostles can neither be expanded speculatively nor adapted in liturgical and pastoral practice to the changing spirit of the times nor sacrificed to the political and diplomatic constraints of church politics.” Later, as Prefect of the Vatican’s Economic Council, Pell was famously to be part of the resistance of bishops during the two synods on the family which reacted to the first attempts under Pope Francis’ pontificate to soften the Church’s teachings on homosexuality and marriage.

Müller honored Pell for his role during the synods, stating: “Personally, I remember very well his commitment to marriage and family in the spirit of Christ’s teachings—against their relativization by secularist-minded participants in the synod on this topic.” For the German cardinal, there is no doubt that Pell’s later unjust imprisonment in solitary confinement in Australia was due to the fact that “he was relentlessly pursued by a bloodthirsty mob and made himself a victim of justice by anti-Catholic agitators in the media and in the police apparatus.” Pell, according to Mueller, was a “confessor,” a man willing to die for the Catholic faith, but was spared of that martyrdom by Divine Providence.

“With his three-volume Prison Journal (2019-2021),” Müller expounded, “he has given us a great testimony of Christian patience in the midst of unjust suffering that, according to patristic standards, would have placed him, even during his lifetime, among the ranks of the confessors who immediately follow the martyrs in the communio sanctorum.”

