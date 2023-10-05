Cardinal Müller is an exemplar of courage in confronting the crisis in the Church

One of the things I’m looking forward to most when attending LifeSiteNew’s upcoming Rome Life Forum is finally meeting Cardinal Gerhard Müller in person.

Having read and translated so much of his excellent commentary on the state of the Church and the world in the past year, I almost feel like I know him already.

The focus of the conference will be “confronting the evils of the Deep Church and Deep State and their involvement in the Great Reset agenda,” and there hardly anyone who has spoken out more courageously in recent years against globalism in the world and corruption in the Church than the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

I remember vividly when Müller called out the globalist Great Reset agenda in 2021 and said that he “did not want to be [re-]created in the image and likeness of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, or [George] Soros.”

Müller made these remarks in an interview with the St. Boniface Institute, for which I was still working at the time. His comments went viral, and the mainstream media smeared his name, calling him an “anti-Semite” and a “conspiracy theorist.” Even high-ranking German politicians scolded Müller for his remarks.

The German cardinal did not fold under this pressure; instead, he doubled down and proved that he was a worthy successor of the Apostles.

Let me tell you, both the German mainstream press and many members of the German episcopate are devoted leftists who will go hard after anyone who speaks out against their agenda. As a high-profile public figure, Müller knows this and chooses to speak out anyway.

Müller has also displayed admirable courage when speaking out about the crisis we face in the Church today. He has been one of the most outspoken critics of the German Synodal Way, calling it “heretical and schismatic,” and of the Vatican’s “Synod on Synodality,” going so far as to call it a “hostile takeover.”

In confusing times like these, faithful Catholics really need bishops like Müller to speak the truth plainly, lest we feel we are fighting against the entire episcopate.

However bleak it may seem when we look at the hierarchy of today’s Church, God seems always to provide every generation with at least a few good and faithful shepherds. During the Arian crisis in the 4th century, it was St. Athanasius of Alexandria who defended the faith against heresy. Today, it is prelates like Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Cardinal Müller who are doing God’s work against the enemies of Christ both inside and outside of the Church.

If you too would like to meet Cardinal Müller, please consider coming to the Rome Life Forum. For information about registering, please see the RomeLifeForum.com webpages. The registration deadline is October 15.

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

