Cardinals Tobin, Cupich, other bishops sound off about Minnesota while ignoring doctrinal abuses

Pro-LGBT prelates have shown their willingness to take sides politically on social justice issues, particularly with the Minnesota unrest.

(LifeSiteNews) — A growing number of clergy are weighing in on what is taking place in Minnesota. If only they were as concerned with upholding the purity of Church doctrine as they are with commenting on current events, the Church wouldn’t be in the mess that it is.

Earlier this month, New Jersey Cardinal Joseph Tobin added his name to a joint letter along with pro-LGBT cardinals Blase Cupich and Robert McElroy. Among other things, they denounced President Donald Trump for cutting funds for overseas programs while complaining that the U.S. was failing to provide “moral” leadership across the world.

Like other social justice clergy, Tobin has focused his rage on the situation in Minnesota in recent days. During an online interreligious prayer event Monday titled “National Faith Call to Action,” Tobin urged his listeners to say “no” to what is taking place in the state.

“One way that we say ‘no’ is that we mourn, we do not celebrate death, and, what is probably worse, we do not pretend it doesn’t happen,” he said. “We mourn for a world, a country, that allows 5-year-olds to be legally kidnapped and protesters to be slaughtered.”

Tobin was referencing the case of Liam Conejo Ramos, a boy who was recently placed in a detention center along with his father, an Ecuadorian man who, according to ABC News, has a pending asylum case against him.

Contrary to Tobin’s claim, Ramos was not kidnapped. “On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration,” the Department of Homeland Security said in an X post. “As agents approached the driver, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot — abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.”

You’re lying for clicks yet again. ICE did not, and has never, “used a child as bait.” The child was ABANDONED. On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden… https://t.co/bIdW7Wmx3j — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 22, 2026

Tobin also told his listeners that ICE is a “lawless” organization that is part of “the machinery of death” and that it should be defunded.

“How will you say ‘no’ this week when an appropriations bill is going to be considered in Congress? Will you contact your congressional representatives, the senators and representatives from your district? Will you ask them, for the love of God and the love of human beings, which can’t be separated, to vote against renewing funding for such a lawless organization?” he asked.

Tobin’s remarks have been echoed by Cupich and others. During an appearance on far-left news program The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, Cupich essentially agreed with Tobin’s assessment of ICE. He also touted the Archdiocese of Chicago’s efforts to “help undocumented people to make sure have access to legal services.” This is basically his way of admitting that he wants to help illegals circumvent the law.

Cupich then compared what is happening in Minnesota with the events of World War II. “The Holocaust didn’t begin when they opened concentration camps. It began with words, and I think that we have to keep that in mind and learn from history that words do matter,” he said.

That comparison was also made by fellow pro-LGBT Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas. Taylor claimed in an op-ed that there are “many obvious parallels with the 1930s” that “should give us pause.”

Dissident El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has also opined on the situation in Minnesota. It is worth noting, however, that he said nary a word about the millions of dollars of fraud taken by Somali immigrants in the state. Or did he express great anger over transgender surgeries for children or the spying on Catholics who attend the Latin Mass that the Biden administration carried out.

During an interview with the dissident National Catholic Reporter on January 21, Seitz said he was “horrified” by what he sees in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. “It’s the total disregard for fundamental human rights.”

Seitz, who participated in a Black Lives Matter protest several years ago, also said that, like Cupich, he is also encouraging illegal immigrants to evade the law.

“We’ve also been trying to inform people in our parishes about their rights and what they should do if immigration authorities come to their door or stop them on the street, what they need to cooperate with, and what they don’t need to say,” he explained.

With clergy like these, no wonder the Church is in complete disarray.

