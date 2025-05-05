Cardinals will select the next pope, but how do other religions pick their leaders?

The papal conclave this week to replace Pope Francis' successor likely has some people asking: How do other religions pick their main leaders?

(LifeSiteNews) — While eyes turn to Rome and the papal conclave that begins this week, some people might be wondering: How do other religions pick their main leader?

The Catholic Church is the only true church, and thus the only way to salvation, so this article is not an endorsement of any other religion.

What follows is simply a statement of what other religions believe. However, it may be purely informative for readers to understand how the Catholic Church compares with other religions.

Judaism

There is no one highest-ranking authority over all of Judaism, which includes various sects. However, there are high-ranking officials within influential Jewish communities, such as the chief rabbi of Israel. About half of all Jews live in Israel, so the chief rabbi has great power over a significant portion of the Jewish community.

The chief rabbinate consists of two chief rabbis, according to the Israel Democracy Institute. They are elected from a “150-member electoral assembly.”

Chief rabbis have great power in Israel.

As reported by The Jewish Chronicle:

Israeli chief rabbis serve a single 10-year term, after which they cannot stand for re-election. This rule is intended to avoid a single rabbi monopolising power, but there is widespread feeling in Israel that this has backfired. They have state-assigned power over many institutions that are important to Israelis, including marriage and divorce, kashrut and several aspects of conversion, and the theory goes that chief rabbis would be keener to impress the public and aim for tangible achievements, if they felt that their future prospects rested on it.

Orthodox Christianity

Each patriarchate of Orthodox Christianity is different, but in general the main leader is elected from among other bishops, according to a helpful summary found here. Decisions are also made through synods.

As the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America explains:

Besides the convening of synods, the synodal expression of ecclesiastical life is to be found in every act of communion among all members of the Church’s body. It is expressed first and foremost by the heads of the autocephalous churches, who thereby witness to the communion among them. It is also manifested in every act of communion between a metropolitan and the other bishops in his province, between a bishop and his presbytery, between a presbyter and the laity who comprise his parish, and finally among the members of the laity themselves. At all levels the Church functions as synod, i.e., as a community of persons freely gathered in Christ and by him, so that each may offer his gift for the building up of the Body in love.

Islam

Sunni Islam is the largest branch of Muslims, but they do not have a formal hierarchy. As one website explains, “Sunnis believe that the Imam provides religious guidance, lead prayer and worship services, and are community leaders.”

However, most Shia Muslims have a hierarchy of leaders, which includes a “Grand Ayatollah” whom they believe is descended from Mohammed.

“Twelver Shi’as believe that the Twelve Imams are divinely appointed as both spiritual and political successors to the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and that they possess special knowledge and authority to guide the Muslim community,” a helpful Wikipedia summary explains.

Church of England

The leader of the Church of England (also called Anglicans) is the king of England.

“The King appoints archbishops, bishops and deans of cathedrals on the advice of the Prime Minister,” the church’s website explains.

Other religious groups

Some Protestant denominations have leaders elected locally.

For example, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention is elected by local churches, according to an explainer on the group’s website.

Other Protestant groups elect leaders, though they misname them “bishops.”

LifeSiteNews senior Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes has an informative explainer of the voting process here.

LifeSiteNews will have ongoing coverage of the papal election this week, with the first vote set for Wednesday, May 7.

