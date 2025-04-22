Carney is now campaigning on abortion. Unfortunately, Poilievre is too

Mark Carney is doing what Liberals always do, accuse the Conservatives of being secretly pro-life. Unfortunately, he is lying, and there is no secret plan to end baby-killing in our nation.

(LifeSiteNews) — The polls are tightening as election day looms, and so Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is doing precisely what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have done: He’s campaigning on feticide, and he’s lying.

Carney has been clear about his pro-abortion stance since day one of the campaign, eagerly informing a reporter on March 23 that: “I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it, proudly and consistently.”

This statement was not just significant because Carney claims to be Catholic and, indeed, was gruntled that the reporter noted his attendance at church that morning. It is significant because it is a clear indication that the Carney Liberals, like the Trudeau Liberals, are not merely “pro-choice.” They are “pro-abortion.”

Abortion is permitted until birth in Canada, and Carney supports that “absolutely,” “unreservedly,” and even “proudly.” He does not see abortion as a “necessary evil” that should be “safe, legal, and rare.” He sees fetal corpses as a platform to campaign from, and he’s currently doing that—just as Trudeau did for the past three election campaigns, and at every available opportunity in between.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, for his part, has made it crystal clear that there is no daylight between himself and Carney. At a campaign stop on April 11, Poilievre stated that no abortion law would be passed if he became prime minister, and emphasized that the Conservative Party has long affirmed its support for the current abortion regime (while pointedly neglecting to mention the CPC’s position on free votes of conscience or other pro-life policies).

Tragically, Poilievre has emphasized—time and again—that he will leave Canada’s abortion-until-birth regime as it is. Yet, Mark Carney cannot help but lie about this fact. He insists, as Liberals have done since Paul Martin, that there is some “hidden agenda” at play. I wish it were true. It is not.

Most recently, the prime minister responded to Poilievre’s promise to use the “notwithstanding clause,” Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to keep particularly prolific killers behind bars, by claiming that Poilievre would use the clause to restrict abortion:

Q: “You’ve accused Poilievre of wanting to use the notwithstanding clause to go after the right to abortion-”

Carney: “Yes.”

Q: “Mr. Poilievre explicitly said that he wouldn’t, so why this accusation today?”

Carney: “It’s not an accusation, it’s a fact, it’s fact. He wants to… https://t.co/1SFdrax3Ze pic.twitter.com/oq3S7Kf0G2 — Noé Chartier (@NChartierET) April 21, 2025

The reporter asked: “You’ve accused Poilievre of wanting to use the notwithstanding clause to go after the right to abortion—”

“Yes,” Carney interrupted eagerly.

The reporter continued: “Mr. Poilievre explicitly said that he wouldn’t, so why this accusation today?”

Carney replied: “It’s not an accusation, it’s a fact, it’s fact. He wants to ignore the Constitution of our country.”

The entire exchange was a microcosm of the sad state of Canadian politics. Carney is lying on multiple levels, and he is fully aware of that fact. The notwithstanding clause was placed in the Charter for a reason, and using it operates within the Charter framework by definition. Carney also knows that Poilievre is pro-abortion. He doesn’t care. Most politicians lie. Few do with the brazenness the Liberals have perfected.

The Liberals utilize these lies not simply to stoke fear in their own base and to drive up voter turnout, but as a tool of voter suppression. Social conservatives, for the most part, vote Conservative. Indeed, many social conservatives bought into the “hidden agenda” rhetoric of the Harper years, and were firmly convinced that at some point, the secret so-con views of the Conservative Party would come to the fore.

It never happened, because there was no hidden agenda—and so the Liberals hope that by baiting Poilievre, time and again, into reaffirming his commitment to Canada’s abortion regime, they can demoralize socially conservative CPC voters into staying home, or casting votes for the Christian Heritage Party or perhaps Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada. Having Poilievre constantly repudiate the deepest convictions of a significant portion of his base close to election day by lying about his position might be bad morals, but it is good politics.

As usual, there are few politicians in this country willing to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. As usual, it is up to us to do so.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

