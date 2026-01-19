Carney’s tone-deaf ‘New World Order’ remarks could further damage US ties

If the Trump administration sees a closer alliance between Canada and China as a threat, their reaction could be severe.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a scene that has already spawned a flurry of memes, Prime Minister Mark Carney told Chinese Communist officials in Beijing that he has been “heartened” by the developing partnership between Canada’s government and China’s dictatorship, and that “I believe the progress that we have made in the partnership sets us up well for the New World Order.”

As he said it – enunciating each word clearly – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s head jerked up, and his eyes widened. Conservative MPs and commentators took to social media to rip Carney’s comments, which included references to a new security arrangement with the Chinese. As LifeSiteNews has reported in the past, China has a long track record of interfering in Canada’s elections and democracy.

Carney was subsequently asked by a reporter from Bloomberg what he meant by his statement. “Well, this is a great question because I think the world is still determining what that order is going to be,” Carney replied. “Let’s be clear about what we’re talking about first and foremost, which is: What is going to govern global trade?”

What is the role of the WTO going to be; how important are bilateral deals such as the one we’re developing; plural-lateral deals, if I can use that term; the Trans-Pacific partnership, potential linkage between the Trans-Pacific partnership; and the EU, where is financial regulation and payment system regulation going to fit into that. All of these aspects – I’m going to use a fancy word – the architecture, the multilateral system, that has been developing these, is being eroded, to use a polite term. Undercut, to use another term.

“So the question is, what gets built in that place?” Carney continued. “How much of a patchwork is it? How much is just on a bilateral basis, or where do like-minded countries, in certain areas – just to be clear, it doesn’t mean you agree on everything.”

Indeed, that appears to be the question. There is no doubt that the Canadian government has been put in a tough spot by the Trump administration’s tariff policies. But the Chinese Communist regime is one of the most oppressive in the world. In 2020, the Canadian Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development concluded in a lengthy report that the People’s Republic of China (PRC):

“continues to detain Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in what witnesses referred to as concentration camps, where women and girls are regularly subjected to sexual abuse and other forms of gender‑based violence;

“separates children from their families and places them in state run schools or orphanages;

“forces Uyghurs to work in various types of factories in Xinjiang and other regions of China, as part of the PRC government’s ‘poverty reduction’ initiative;

“uses invasive surveillance measures to repress Uyghurs living in Xinjiang and abroad; and

“imposes barbaric methods to reduce Uyghur birth rates in Xinjiang, including the forced use of intrauterine contraceptive devices as well as forced and coerced sterilizations and abortions.”

In addition to engaging in election interference in Canada and elsewhere, the PRC utilizes a vast, expansive “social credit system” which constitutes a form of “information warfare” in order to “shape behavior, enforce conformity, and suppress dissent.” China also imprisons thousands of political prisoners – among them, Christians. The Communist Party is currently escalating its crackdown on Chinese Christians, with a nationwide sweep unfolding last October, and another 18 church leaders arrested earlier this month.

Thus, Carney’s reference to China as a “like-minded country” even though we do not “agree on everything” is doing a lot of heavy lifting. He referred to “aspects on digital trade or agricultural trade, climate finance,” but said that on “geostrategy” and “geo-security” we will “have different coalitions that are formed.” Carney stated, in his characteristically halting and chaotic style, that the partnership he is referring to is on energy and perhaps, longer term, financial systems, which will lead to “coalitions not for the world, but for subsets.”

It is likely, however, that the Trump administration will view Carney’s “New World Order” comments as geopolitical rather than merely agricultural or economic. China is America’s primary geopolitical foe and is currently engaged in a push to secure its status before they reach the demographic cliff they are racing towards, a result of the bloody and barbaric “One Child Policy” that ended over 336 million lives via forced abortion. If the Trump administration sees a closer alliance between Canada and China as a threat, their reaction could be severe.

As one commentator put it: “Look, I understand why Canadians don’t think favorably of the US at the moment. I really do. But if you have a better view of a country with reeducation camps for religious minorities and no civil rights, then you are a moral idiot.”

