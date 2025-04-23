Catholic actress exposes evil and degeneracy of Hollywood

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Catholic actress and producer Nicole Abisinio discussed spiritual warfare, Hollywood evils, her latest faith-based productions, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Catholic actress and producer Nicole Abisinio. We discussed her journey from Hollywood to Catholicism, her latest faith-based productions, spiritual warfare, the evils of Hollywood, and more.

After briefly discussing Abisinio’s show, The Advocate, and her forthcoming streaming service, Solace, I asked her about the challenges she has faced in transitioning from a successful Hollywood career to faith-based productions. She emphasized that her faith-based work has transformed her career for the better.

“God is my boss now, and that completely transformed everything. I’ve actually had more success in many ways … because He’s the one that’s glorifying it, and the gifts are being used for Him,” she said.

Abisinio noted that when working in Hollywood, she utilized her God-given abilities in dark productions and served the enemy, which ultimately led to darkness in her life. Then she highlighted the importance of using your talents for good.

“When you have a conversion like that, and you come to the Lord, you get that awareness that what you were making was used for the enemy,” she said. “He was basically stealing the gifts, and then using them for [himself], and what he wanted to put out there. I just thought it was entertainment.”

“The realization of that is that you don’t want the money from that, and you just want to do something better,” she added. “You want to do something that makes a difference. … If any of us who are breathing, we have a mission here in life. While I’m breathing, I want to keep moving towards that and keep using it for [God].”

Later in the episode, I asked Abisinio about the spiritual experience that eventually led to her leaving Hollywood. She explained that this “out-of-body” experience happened while she was attending a movie premiere in France.

“It was so surreal, I had an out-of-body experience. I mean, completely out-of-body, where I was just [thinking] ‘Everything is wrong, this is all a lie,'” Abisinio said. “[I thought,] ‘All of this that I’ve been told was going to make me happy, and that was supposed to fulfill me, is the exact opposite. This is all a complete lie; I need to get out of here. I’m in trouble, my soul is in trouble, and I need to find God.'”

Abisinio explained that as she was having these intense thoughts, she was also shaking and rushed to the restroom to splash water on her face. And was shocked by what she saw in the mirror.

“I look in the mirror and there’s no one staring back at me … it is an empty shell of a person,” she said. “It’s my reflection, but there’s nobody home. It is like God’s showing me that I, at this point, have been selling out so much that I’m creating this empty shell of myself.”

I jumped in, asking her to clarify if she had physically seen this in the mirror, to which Abisinio said, “Yes.”

“It was me in the mirror … but there was nobody home,” she said. “What you would call an AI version of yourself. If you look in the eyes, it’s just dead, there’s nobody there. I feel like it was just God giving me a glimpse into maybe what He saw.”

To hear more from Nicole Abisinio, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

