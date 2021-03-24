Catholic author exposes toxic femininity…and its cure

March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Catholic author Carrie Gress joined me on The John-Henry Westen Show today to discuss her book, “The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity,” which made the news last month after being banned from Facebook and Instagram the weekend after the Biden inauguration. Written two years ago, the book recently became a top seller on Amazon following the social media censorship.

Gress began researching and studying the topic of toxic femininity during the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, as the media were pushing the narrative that if Clinton was elected she would become “the most powerful woman” in the world. This claim led Gress to examin the contrast between what society calls a powerful woman, or, the anti-Mary, and true womanhood, which is seen perfectly in the Blessed Virgin, the Mother of God.

Watch now:

In her book, Gress explains that for decades our culture’s magazines, fashion, and entertainment have been “laced with Marxism [and] distortions of sexuality” that are confusing women. She says that this “anti-Mary” culture is the exact opposite of Catholic ideas of women. The purpose of the book, she states, was to “represent truth, beauty, and goodness,” the main qualities of the Virgin Mary. Be sure to pick it up this crucially important book online from TAN Books by clicking here.

