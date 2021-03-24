John-Henry Westen

Catholic author exposes toxic femininity…and its cure

Carrie Gress says that the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, is who women should strive to be like.
Wed Mar 24, 2021 - 3:31 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Catholic author Carrie Gress joined me on The John-Henry Westen Show today to discuss her book, “The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity,” which made the news last month after being banned from Facebook and Instagram the weekend after the Biden inauguration. Written two years ago, the book recently became a top seller on Amazon following the social media censorship.

Gress began researching and studying the topic of toxic femininity during the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, as the media were pushing the narrative that if Clinton was elected she would become “the most powerful woman” in the world. This claim led Gress to examin the contrast between what society calls a powerful woman, or, the anti-Mary, and true womanhood, which is seen perfectly in the Blessed Virgin, the Mother of God.

Watch now:

In her book, Gress explains that for decades our culture’s magazines, fashion, and entertainment have been “laced with Marxism [and] distortions of sexuality” that are confusing women. She says that this “anti-Mary” culture is the exact opposite of Catholic ideas of women. The purpose of the book, she states, was to “represent truth, beauty, and goodness,” the main qualities of the Virgin Mary. Be sure to pick it up this crucially important book online from TAN Books by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

John-Henry Westen

