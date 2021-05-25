Catholic bishops showed ‘a lack of faith’ during COVID lockdowns: Author

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Phil Lawler, Catholic journalist, author, and founder of Catholic World News to discuss the COVID lockdowns during the last year. We talk specifically about the shutting down of churches and the ban on the sacraments ordered by most bishops around the world.

Phil Lawler’s latest book, Contagious Faith: Why the Church Must Spread Hope, Not Fear, in a Pandemic, describes the vaious responses to COVID-19 taken by the Church’s shepherds as “the health-first heresy.” This heresy is “the idea that your physical health is more important than your spiritual health,” which totally contradicts Church doctrine.

He also says that the suspension of public Masses was “terribly wrong,” and that it displays how a true sense of faith has been lost by so many Catholics, but especially the clergy.

Lawler points out that every person takes risks in life, and that the risks associated with the coronavirus could never justify the “disproportionate reaction” of shutting down churches to the public.

However, Lawler praises several courageous clergy that continued to provide the faithful with spiritual nourishment despite being ordered otherwise by their bishops. He calls on Catholics to seek out these priests and true shepherds to spread the truth as strongly and fearlessly as possible, and to continue to “have faith and confidence” that Jesus Christ wins at the end.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].