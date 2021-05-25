John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Catholic bishops showed ‘a lack of faith’ during COVID lockdowns: Author

Phil Lawler's latest book explores the cowardly COVID responses by the Catholic Church's shepherds.
Tue May 25, 2021 - 3:24 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Phil Lawler, Catholic journalist, author, and founder of Catholic World News to discuss the COVID lockdowns during the last year. We talk specifically about the shutting down of churches and the ban on the sacraments ordered by most bishops around the world.

Phil Lawler’s latest book, Contagious Faith: Why the Church Must Spread Hope, Not Fear, in a Pandemic, describes the vaious responses to COVID-19 taken by the Church’s shepherds as “the health-first heresy.” This heresy is “the idea that your physical health is more important than your spiritual health,” which totally contradicts Church doctrine.

He also says that the suspension of public Masses was “terribly wrong,” and that it displays how a true sense of faith has been lost by so many Catholics, but especially the clergy.

Lawler points out that every person takes risks in life, and that the risks associated with the coronavirus could never justify the “disproportionate reaction” of shutting down churches to the public.

However, Lawler praises several courageous clergy that continued to provide the faithful with spiritual nourishment despite being ordered otherwise by their bishops. He calls on Catholics to seek out these priests and true shepherds to spread the truth as strongly and fearlessly as possible, and to continue to “have faith and confidence” that Jesus Christ wins at the end.

John-Henry Westen

