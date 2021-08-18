Catholic hospitals are forcing the COVID shot. This doctor is fighting back

Dr. Argiro who is Orthodox Christian says that the abortion-tainted injections as well as workplace mandates put every person in a "moral dilemma," most especially Christians

(LifeSiteNews) – Imagine you were a medical doctor being forced by your employer to take the untested and likely-dangerous coronavirus jab even though you work remotely. In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I interviewed Dr. Salvatore Argiro, whose Catholic hospital system, Ascension Health, is mandating he get the COVID jab.

Dr. Argiro, who was was raised Catholic and is now an Orthodox Christian, told me that the abortion-tainted injections, as well as workplace mandates, put people, especially Christians, in a “moral dilemma.” He’s currently a psychiatry specialist who provides services to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in New York.

He said that since the pandemic began he’s worked entirely remotely, and because he is never in face-to-face contact with patients, he doesn’t see why he should have to take the coronavirus vaccine.

However, Argiro said that Ascension Health notified its staff “that the COVID-19 vaccination would be mandated for all employees, all contractors, all staff, whether you work remotely or are directly facing patients.” Everyone has until November to comply or lose their job.

Dr. Argiro is firmly committed to fighting this unjust mandate at any cost. Besides looking into religious exemptions, he has other places to work and continue being a physician.

“I don’t rely solely on Ascension for my income. I can pivot to other sources, but many of the people I work with are not in that position, and it’s just a very difficult spot to be in,” he stated.

Regardless, Dr. Argiro spoke out against the so-called vaccines for their connection to abortion. He called for the end to medical experiments using aborted human cell lines, and said that “this is an opportunity to advocate that these cell lines be put to rest, and that we look at other avenues for creating medical treatments of all kinds.”

Please pray for Dr. Salvatore Argiro and other medical doctors and scientists who are speaking out against the abortion-tainted, experimental COVID vaccines, and any mandates forcing their use.

