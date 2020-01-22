Catholic leader blows lid off German church, calls on Catholics to be ‘militant’

MUNICH, Germany, January 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Hello from Germany! This past weekend I joined other prominent traditional Catholic leaders to participate in a prayerful protest outside the the German Bishop's Conference in Munich. This act of charity was aimed at Cardinal Reinhard Marx and the rest of the German bishops to urge them to stop teaching heresy, repent of their ways, and to confirm lay Catholics in the faith. Michael J. Matt, long-time editor of the Remnant and a friend to LifeSiteNews, was there.

I interviewed Matt, whose ancestors are from Germany, about the Geman church but also about what he feels Catholics of that nation should be doing in these times.

The idea of this protest is "counter-cultural," he said. "We need to pray" and "resist." We can't just say, "let God take care of it." Catholics must be militant warriors for Christ.

Matt suggested that Germans consider not paying the church tax in their country even though it may cause suffering for them.

He also made special note of how, as a father of 7 children, it's a "terrifying thought" that the number of priests in the Church are diminishing. He mentioned that his 22-year-old son was in a car accident recently and the family was blessed to see an Institute of Christ the King priest immediately stop what he was doing, go to the hospital, and visit and say mass for his son in his hopital room.

"We need to fight against what's happening...we need to encourage vocations!" What the German bishops are proposing amounts to "taking chances...with the souls of our children," he said. We have to preserve the "sacramental grace of the church" and fight these "new ideas" which will destroy our faith.

Speaking about Pope Francis, Matt observed that he isn't an anamoly, but rather, it has taken 100 years to get to this point.

Francis wants "a new church." The Roman Curia has been "radically changed," he said. We laity don't want to cause trouble, but we do have "an obligation to stand for Holy Mother Church" so we can "hand on [the faith] to future generations."

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].