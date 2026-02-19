Catholic ousted from Religious Liberty Commission speaks out on death threats

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Carrie Prejean Boller, who recently made headlines for being kicked off President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission after denouncing Zionism. We discussed her fight against the removal, the many death threats she’s received since making this bold statement, the true Catholic position on “Christian Zionism,” and more.

I opened the episode by playing the viral clip of Boller denouncing Zionism and emphasizing that Catholics do not embrace this ideology during the Commission’s hearing on antisemitism earlier this month.

I asked her what led to the powerful statement at the hearing and ultimately her removal. Boller revealed that she had previously been asked to resign for speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza in August.

READ: Catholic woman ousted from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission after denouncing Zionism

“Leading up to this hearing … I was speaking out about Gaza. I was posting … what Pope Leo was saying about the suffering in Gaza, holding firm to my Catholic faith, being pro-life, from the womb to outside of the womb,” she said. “It just didn’t sit well with me that I was seeing (in Gaza) what I was seeing with my own two eyes, and I was being denied my religious freedom to speak about it.”

“The White House called me one day back in August, asked me for my resignation. And I said, ‘I’m not resigning,'” she added.

Boller recalled how she was told that Paula White (senior adviser to the White House faith office) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (chairman of the Commission), both of whom are notorious Christian Zionists, had wanted her to resign for simply upholding her Catholic beliefs.

“Fast forward to this hearing … I had already been asked to resign simply because I was speaking out about Gaza. They had told me that I wasn’t allowed to use social media, that I needed to stay off social media, that I wasn’t allowed to have my -they called it – ‘replacement theology’ beliefs while serving on this Commission,” she said.

“And Dan Patrick told me specifically that my job is to protect the president while serving on this Commission,” she added. “Well, I told the world basically on Monday that my allegiance is to Christ and to my Catholic faith and to my country.”

Later in the episode, I asked Boller about her recent X post declaring that she is not suicidal but very happy, and that as a Catholic she would never harm herself. She emphasized that she wrote that post after receiving numerous death threats the very first night she went home after the hearing.

READ: ‘Christ is King’: Catholic kicked off Religious Liberty Commission responds to LifeSite petition

“The first night that I got home (after the hearing), I had very disturbing phone calls all hours of the night just to scare me, and I reported it to PD,” she said. “I spoke with someone very high up in our government. And they said, ‘Carrie, you have to be really careful that your phone could be tapped, or they could try to have an accident happen to you. You’re dealing with a very, very sensitive topic that nobody has the guts to talk about right now.'”

“So I just wanted to put it out there that I’m not suicidal, I love my family, I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink alcohol. I’m being spiritually advised by many priests, so I just wanted to let the public know about that,” she added.

Boller stressed that while this is a scary time for her and her family because of all the threats, she would ultimately rather die than be forced to deny her Catholic faith.

“I would rather die than be forced to deny my faith. That’s the truth, and so my kids understand, they’re scared, and, I’ll be honest, it’s a scary time for us. It really is,” she said.

Boller continued:

There’s people that want to take me out simply because I’m a Catholic and I stand for what is right and true and good and beautiful. I stand for life, for all life. They want to call me names, they want to label me an anti-Semite or a bigot or a hateful person. It’s the exact opposite … I’m just standing for my Catholic faith, and I hope everybody else has the courage to do the same.

To hear much more from Carrie Prejean Boller, watch my full interview above or by clicking here.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

