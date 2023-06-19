Catholic pro-life advocate Mark Gietzen showed what it means to live the Gospel of Life

Inspired by his faith in Christ and the witness of his parents, Mark Gietzen poured his energy and strength into the pro-life movement.

(LifeSiteNews) — Whenever we saw the pro-life box truck — a truck almost entirely covered with vivid pro-life images — come rolling into our tiny rural neighborhood here in North Dakota, we not only knew that Mark Gietzen (February 9, 1954 – May 14, 2023) was in town, but we also knew the fight for life was still alive and kicking.

“We called it the ‘Truth Truck’,” his younger sister Anna Brown says. “It took him awhile to acquire it, but he had been driving it around without fear for about ten years now. On our dad’s obituary card, it said that he was not afraid to stand up for what was right, even if he stood alone. That same saying really fit Mark as well and summed up his entire life. He was so passionate about what he believed in.”

As uniquely courageous as Mark was for driving the Truth Truck, it was just one of the numerous ways in which he fostered a vibrant culture of life and light in the midst of the culture of death. He was, one could say, unabashedly “pro-life to the bone” and proud of it.

“I especially admire how brave and courageous Mark was in defending life,” says Rev. Father Gary Benz, a priest of the Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota, who offered Mark’s funeral Mass. “For example, some people were offended by his pro-life truck because it was so graphic, but I supported the reasons behind him driving it around. Along with so many pro-life people, I agree with the idea that you have to see the painful reality of abortion before you can truly be converted to the cause of life.”

Mark Gietzen grew up around the corner from our home, and whenever he came to visit, we were always reminded of the value and dignity of human life, as well as the horrors of abortion. After all, how could we not be? Not only did the sight of his vehicle inspire us, but the life he lived reminded us all what really matters in the end — faith, family and freedom.

Mark lived in Wichita, Kansas, and served as the chairman and founder of the group Kansas Coalition for Life. From 2004 to his death in 2023, he served continuously as the elected president of the Kansas Republican Assembly as well. As chairman of the Kansas Coalition for Life, he helped head up one of their major projects, which involved placing crosses each day in front of George Tiller’s late-term abortion facility in Wichita. Gietzen peacefully fought against the abortions taking place at the facility since 1978. He also led a movement in Kansas to enact legislation that would prevent abortions from being performed if a fetal heartbeat was detected. For some time, he had been working to gather thousands of signatures requesting a special session of the Kansas legislature to take up this legislation. Furthermore, he also made great sacrifices, both with his time and his finances, to promote the pro-life Value Them Both amendment to the Constitution of Kansas.

He served as both Vice Chairman and later Chairman of the Sedgwick County Republican Party. In his role as chairman, he opposed a city sales tax increase, opposed Wichita taxpayer funding of art projects, converted a Democratic stronghold in the state of Kansas to a Republican stronghold, created a solid pro-life majority in the Sedgwick County Republican Party, and worked to elect Todd Tiahrt for Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District. He was also a candidate for a Kansas State Senate seat (28th district) in 1988 and 1992.

Gietzen was the director of the Christian Singles Information-Exchange and was employed as a Boeing procurement quality auditor. He wrote a book titled, Is It a Sin for a Christian to Be a Registered Democrat in America Today? which he discussed on a segment of the June 25, 2001, broadcast of Hannity & Colmes. In 2004, Gietzen was featured in several sections of the New York Times best-selling book, What’s the Matter with Kansas? by Thomas Frank and later played himself in a movie by the same title.

“He was a man of conviction,” Fr. Benz says. “I admire a man of faith, principles, and values, especially in this day and age where people think truth is something ‘fluid’ and they do not often take a stand for things they should. He did everything. He covered all the bases!”

Importantly, Gietzen’s faith in Christ is what gave him the strength to fight the arduous battle for life, day in and day out.

“He found the strength to do his pro-life work by relying on his devout Catholic Faith,” Fr. Benz says. “The pro-life movement must be rooted in faith if it is going to truly make a difference. I wish more Catholic men would feel convicted to pray at abortion clinics and stand up for the cause of life like Mark did.”

Mark also received tremendous inspiration and insight from his parents, William and Mary Gietzen.

“From a young age, he learned about the beauty of life from his mother and father, who had 15 children,” Fr. Benz remarks.

According to Anna, being pro-life was “in their blood” and Mark chose to take it to heart, all the way.

“Our parents were such heroic examples of what it meant to really be pro-life,” she says. “They helped to get Right to Life going here in North Dakota and were tirelessly involved with it, as well as with our local chapter, which I think my dad founded. Dad was very dedicated to the pro-life work of the Knights of Columbus as well. Mom was also in a group of conservative women called Home Front, which did things like keep bad influences out of the schools and bring good ones in.”

By following in the footsteps of his loyal Catholic parents, Mark discovered his true mission in life.

“Our whole family followed my parents in being pro-life, especially Mark,” Anna says. “Each one of us had a sense of purpose instilled in us, and Mark certainly lived it out.”

Graduating from high school in 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was decided, Mark found himself on the front lines of the pro-life movement as a young person and poured his energy and strength into it.

“Just like with anything, the more you get into it, the more you realize the importance of it,” Anna says. “And that is what happened with Mark. He never did anything half-way, it was always ‘all the way.’ He had such a passionate commitment to life and really made it his life work. He was so good at what he did.”

Along with promoting the Gospel of Life, Mark Gietzen also had a genuine devotion to family and to savoring the joy of life.

“He treasured family and his roots were always at home in our rural neighborhood of Haymarsh, where he is now buried,” Anna says. “I don’t think he missed a single wedding of his nieces and nephews. He made the long trip, no matter where it was. He had such optimism about life. I never remember Mark being sad. He was pretty much always happy — just ask any family member of his. He was amazing!”

