Catholic rapper Álvaro Vega puts the Gospel message to song

Álvaro Vega, a rapper and former seminarian for the Archdiocese of Miami, joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is often difficult to teach the youth in our day about the Gospel. They are often embroiled in all manner of distractions that draw their minds away from the things of heaven.

My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, however, is using the medium the youth use to speak hard truths for their benefit. Joining me is Catholic rapper and former seminarian Álvaro Vega, known as Communion.

We begin the interview discussing a song Vega wrote about abortion called “Blood Cries Out,” along with Joe Salant and Jon Meenk, which describes the impact abortion had on two women. According to Vega, he seeks to help change people’s minds on abortion with the song. “There’s people that, maybe they support abortion, but they don’t know all the facts, or maybe they’ve been brainwashed by some of the positions,” he tells me.

“With my song, I’m hoping to do a few things, actually,” he continues. “One, if there’s someone on the fence and they listen to the song, I hope that they will sway to change their stance, to begin to actually defend life, and also those that continue in their staunch pro-abortion platform, for them to know that God’s justice remains for those that refuse to repent.”

Vega and I also discuss his return to the Catholic faith, something he says came about when reading the Imitation of Christ by Thomas à Kempis. “Reading that book at random, just flipping through the pages, the Holy Spirit just hit me like a ton of bricks,” he recalls. “I kind of realized, ‘What am I doing with my life? Here I am living my life, wasting it, living for the temporary things of this world while ignoring my eternal soul.’”

He began to question where he was in life as well as in his relationship with Christ, then surrendered his heart to Him and experienced His peace, love, and healing. Vega’s parents, who raised him Catholic, were “thrilled” to hear he reverted. It was his mother who helped him to choose the name “Communion,” because she advised him to choose a name that brings people closer to the Eucharist.

“From that point I abandoned my secular music career, because I did begin as a secular rapper, influenced by Eminem initially … making really foul, vulgar music, bad language and stuff,” Vega says. “I put that away and I started using my talents for the kingdom of God, to preach the Gospel to the youth.”

While Vega spent six years as a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Miami, he left after discerning that God was not calling him to the priesthood. While he continues to discern his vocation, he continues to use the gift that God gave him to preach.

Speaking about what inspires him to write his songs, Vega says that inspirtaion could come from anything, from what he experienced to something the Holy Ghost “stirred up” in his soul. He cites a song he wrote about Our Lady as an example; he says it came from his devotion to her and stories he heard about exorcists invoking her name during exorcisms. His experience at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. while still a seminarian served as another source of inspiration, in that case for “Blood Cries Out.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











