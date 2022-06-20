Catholic school teacher in Ontario aggressively promotes LGBT agenda to small children

Paolo De Buono has a disordered view of Catholicism, and he has a disordered view about what is appropriate when considering sexual inclination and small children.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – Paolo De Buono is an Ontario Catholic school educator on a mission to spread the LGBT agenda to elementary students.

He is quite active on Twitter with a personal account and also an account called The Rainbow Room, where he admits to promoting LGBT values to small children.

It is clear by his usage of the term “rainbow” that his classroom is an environment where the LGBT agenda is consistently front and center.

He tweeted June 16 that he had students “in The Rainbow Room” (why does that sound so creepy?) write pride-inspired poetry.

Students in The Rainbow Room were asked to write poetry based on a theme for each of the #Pride colours: life, healing, sunlight, nature, harmony & spirit. A student created a poem for each one!@TCDSB @TCDSB_StAnne @BottosMichelle @TCDSB21C @Equity_TCDSB #TCDSBPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/1o7wa5G9Au — The Rainbow Room (@pdbclassroom) June 16, 2022

In one of his tweets, he posted a video of elementary children forming a pride flag.

I would so love to see this at a TCDSB school. This is such a school-community-building event for #Pride Month. https://t.co/KrcY4q7Khr — The Rainbow Room (@pdbclassroom) June 17, 2022

In June 2021, he tweeted that he would “no longer as a Catholic teacher teach fully Theme 3 of the Fully Alive program … ”

STATEMENT: Starting in the 2021-22 school year, I will no longer as a Catholic teacher teach fully Theme 3 of the Fully Alive program in a Gr. 1-8 classroom. WHY: Theme 3 (the curriculum & Fully Alive resources) is anti-2SLGBTQ+ & therefore harmful & disrciminatory. 1/7 — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) June 10, 2021

For the unaware, the Fully Alive series is the name of the program that is taught to Catholic elementary students instead of the secular sex-ed curriculum.

As someone who taught in the Catholic system for almost a decade, I can attest that the program of which he speaks is nothing close to a solidly and staunchly orthodox Catholic curriculum. In reality, it is quite weak. Nonetheless, the fact that Fully Alive contains even a mention of the Church’s unchangeable teaching on marriage and sexuality was enough for De Buono publicly proclaim that his intention to not do his job.

De Buono’s LinkedIn says he was a lawyer for some years, and he seems to enjoy tweeting about the ins and outs of educational legalize … It would be interesting to see what the Ontario College of Teachers would have to say about the ramifications for a teacher who publicly states that he will not fulfill his contractual duties.

Disordered view of Catholicism

One of De Buono’s main contentions with the curriculum he publicly detests is that it contains actual Catholic morality in it.

In one tweet he wrote: “ … the Fully Alive program teaches that marriage in God’s plan can only be between a male & a female, that heterosexual students may marry one day while non-heterosexual students must remain single & can never marry in order to live according to God’s plan.”

More specifically, the Fully Alive program teaches that marriage in God’s plan can only be between a male & a female, that heterosexual students may marry one day while non-heterosexual students must remain single & can never marry in order to live according to God’s plan. 3/7 pic.twitter.com/RuwHqlgRh6 — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) June 10, 2021

I am not sure if his understanding of theology or his grammar is worse – what else could we expect from a teacher these days! – but this tweet is poorly written, and the ideas are poorly expressed.

He seems to believe that it is “God’s plan” that homosexuals remain single and celibate. However, active homosexual activity is contrary to God’s law, thus it would not be “God’s plan” – at least in an active sense – for someone to be homosexual at all. Sure, God permits sin, but He does not will it, and God would never actively infuse someone with sinful inclinations.

Our sinful dispositions are on us, not God.

Rainbow imagination

At any rate, he also seems to believe that because the curriculum states Catholic moral teaching, somehow this means that Catholic education views individuals who identify as transgenders as “not whole person.”

Theme 3 of the Fully Alive program, progressively from Gr. 1 to 8, teaches that non-heterosexual students are inferior in God’s plan to heterosexual students & that transgender students (if they identify with a gender other than their gender at birth) are not whole persons. 2/7 — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) June 10, 2021

I would venture to guess that the Church and certainly not the watered-down Ontario Catholic Curriculum would ever say that a person who is experiencing a crisis of identity is somehow not a whole person.

A person is a human being made in the image and likeness of God with a body and a soul. This applies to all people, and De Buono is wildly off-base with this statement.

In addition, he wrote in his commentary on the curriculum: “Imagine being an elementary-school-aged child in a Catholic (who is starting to better understand that they are gay) being taught by the school system itself that can NEVER be married … ”

Why is De Buono imploring people to imagine the sexual inclinations of small children? Why would anyone put the word “imagine” in a sentence about the sexuality of children?

It is bad enough for an educator to wax philosophically about the sexual ideation of his students – careful groomer! – but it is even more disgusting to do so with elementary-aged children.

Does De Buono have a minimum age that would allow people to responsibly cogitate on the sexual feelings of children?

Considering he teachers students who are 7-8 years old, maybe he thinks it is appropriate to consider the sexual desires of children who are that small.

Objectively disordered education

De Buono has a disordered view of Catholicism, and he has a disordered view about what is appropriate when considering sexual inclination and small children.

He also has a disordered understanding of the Natural Law.

He cited paragraph 2358 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church as evidence that the Church is unkind to the children about whom he asks others to imagine their sexual inclinations.

Even more specifically, the Catholic belief in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, referenced in the Fully Alive resources, is that same-sex attraction is “objectively disordered” & therefore any marriage proceeding from same-sex attraction is against God’s plan. 4/7 pic.twitter.com/P4HNSMGuQE — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) June 10, 2021

That paragraph rightly says the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” This is because creation is ordered toward – among other things – pro-creation, thus a sterile sexual act cannot contribute to this end. Since creation is ordered toward one end, a decision to act on feelings that would frustrate that end are therefore not in order, which is to say disordered.

This does not mean that a person is bad. It just means that certain activities are not permissible.

It should alarm parents that a man who teaches in an ostensibly Catholic school system could have such a poor understanding of Catholicism.

It should worry parents even more that a man such as De Buono can weave sexualized ideology into the very fabric of the lives of the small children in his Rainbow Room.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











