Kids aren’t protected from LGBT ideology just because they attend Catholic schools

These schools no longer train Catholic students, but rather participate in the indoctrination of children and teens into the new orthodoxies of our progressive age.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you are a parent, you might be forgiven for thinking that Valentine’s Day is a pretty innocent holiday — and that there aren’t many ways for LGBT activists to turn it into an affirmation of their agenda. And if you’re a parent who sends their children to a Catholic school, you might assume that ideology might be left out of any activities entirely. You would be wrong.

A glowing report from Canada’s taxpayer-funded state broadcaster, the CBC, noted that thirty students at the Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Catholic High School in Regina, Saskatchewan, launched a campaign to send Valentine’s Day cards to various people who identify as transgender around the world. The students, who are members of the Catholic school’s Gay-Straight Alliance club, sent out 100 cards.

According to club leader Corrine Pirot, the project was piloted by a Regina man named Ken Mullock in 2021, and the Catholic school students decided to join in. Last December, Mullock had launched the drive to send out cards with a TikTok video because people “might be called by the wrong name or misgendered during the holidays.”

“Misgendering” is a term used by LGBT activists to describe referring to a person by their biological sex rather than their chosen gender identity; “deadnaming” refers to the practice of calling somebody by their given name, rather than the name they choose after identifying as a different gender. LGBT activists refer to this as a form of violence. As the saying goes: Right-wing speech is violence, left-wing violence is speech.

The Catholic school students, who did not pick up on the campaign in time to send out holiday cards, decided to send out Valentine’s Day cards instead. “It’s not often that [the students] get a chance to give back,” Pirot told the CBC. “So to have something like this, that they can totally relate to, was really, really important for the group. We’ve done a few other things in the community, but nothing to this extent.”

The students collected names, preferred pronouns, and other information, and then sent cards around the world. “[Students] were able to affirm and value people just in the way that they want to be affirmed and valued,” Pirot said.

This is not a particularly shocking story considering the extent to which even Catholic schools in Canada have caved to the LGBT movement’s agenda, but it’s illustrative of the fact that Catholic doctrines are now overtly rejected in schools bearing the names of distinguished clergymen and, for that matter, the name “Catholic.” These schools no longer train Catholic students, but rather participate in the indoctrination of children and teens into the new orthodoxies of our progressive age, in which the sexual revolution rather than biblical revelation give young people their instructions on how to live, to love, and how to be good people.

The old virtues are now considered vices; the old vices are now considered virtues. The old doctrines are rejected; the new LGBT dogmas are now affirmed. It was eye-opening, last summer, to see that it had become a matter of controversy for Catholic school boards to decline to fly the transgender flag — a banner of a nearly brand-new, revolutionary movement — rather than it being controversial for them to decide to fly such a flag in the first place. Colonizing movements, of course, always wish to plant their flags on conquered territory. That is why they fought so hard to see their flags hoisted above formerly Catholic schools.

Those flags, after all, were simply an accurate representation of what is going on inside of institutions like Regina’s Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Catholic High.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

