Catholics must have a ‘warrior spirit’ to defend canceled priests like Fr. Altman

July 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Catholic attorney Liz Yore about the Coalition for Canceled Priests, which was founded to defend clergy who are being persecuted for faithfully teaching Church doctrine. She calls on the laity to rally and mobilize behind holy priests like Father James Altman, who was recently “canceled” by his Bishop William Callahan.

Yore tells me how she was inspired to support the Coalition for Canceled Priests. “I feel like this is a moment where all the forces are closing in on the Church, and we do need our good, holy priests.” She says that the laity have said “enough is enough” to the tearing apart of the Church, and that they will not stand idly by while some bishops attempt to rob them our orthodox clergy.

She also told me that it is “absolutely critical that we continue to support Father Altman as he speaks on behalf of the baby in the womb.” She highlights how the current battle in the Church and the world “all comes down to life,” and notes that Fr. Altman was a leader in calling out pro-abortion “Catholic” Democrat politicians.

Yore further describes ways in which every Catholic can come to the aid of persecuted priests. She states that the faithful “must stop donating to unfaithful parishes,” and instead use their financial resources to support “canceled” clergy. She calls on the laity to cause “a paradigm shift” to take back the culture by “getting on the street and fighting for truth.”

More importantly, Yore encourages men and women of all ages to “tap into that … Catholic imagination” and work to bring the faithful back into the Church and to continue fighting this “epic battle.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].