Catholics must speak up when shepherds contradict the Gospel

Rather than run away from the Church, lay Catholics should 'call out' shepherds who are not doing their job.
Thu Feb 18, 2021 - 1:10 pm EST
John-Henry Westen
February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Sometimes I wonder how Terry Barber does it. Currently, he’s the co-host of The Bishop Strickland Hour on Virgin Most Powerful Radio. He’s also been involved with, for more than forty years, grassroots Catholic apologetics. He helped found The Catholic Resource CenterSt. Joseph Communications, and Lighthouse Catholic Media.

I welcomed Terry on my podcast today and I quickly remembered that it’s his deep and profound love for Jesus Christ and his Church that motivates him to do what he does every second of the day. As you’ll see in his interview, he has an infectious positivity.

Terry and I spoke about the importance of defending the Church’s perennial teachings. He revealed to me that on more than one occasion, he’s had run ins with priests and even some bishops because they veered off course. He said he couldn’t sit idly by as they did that. He’s dissapointed at the way liberal and pro-LGBT clergy are allowed to spread their beliefs and go unpunished.

Terry believes it’s the duty of the laity to speak up and defend the Church in these times, even when the Pope says something contray to the Gospel. Rather than run away from the Church, Terry wants lay Catholics to “call out” the shepherds who are not doing their job. They should do this but not in a disrespectful way, he told me, but rather, in an honest, charitable way. 

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.