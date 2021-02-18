Catholics must speak up when shepherds contradict the Gospel

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Sometimes I wonder how Terry Barber does it. Currently, he’s the co-host of The Bishop Strickland Hour on Virgin Most Powerful Radio. He’s also been involved with, for more than forty years, grassroots Catholic apologetics. He helped found The Catholic Resource Center, St. Joseph Communications, and Lighthouse Catholic Media.

I welcomed Terry on my podcast today and I quickly remembered that it’s his deep and profound love for Jesus Christ and his Church that motivates him to do what he does every second of the day. As you’ll see in his interview, he has an infectious positivity.

Terry and I spoke about the importance of defending the Church’s perennial teachings. He revealed to me that on more than one occasion, he’s had run ins with priests and even some bishops because they veered off course. He said he couldn’t sit idly by as they did that. He’s dissapointed at the way liberal and pro-LGBT clergy are allowed to spread their beliefs and go unpunished.

Terry believes it’s the duty of the laity to speak up and defend the Church in these times, even when the Pope says something contray to the Gospel. Rather than run away from the Church, Terry wants lay Catholics to “call out” the shepherds who are not doing their job. They should do this but not in a disrespectful way, he told me, but rather, in an honest, charitable way.

