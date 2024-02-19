CBC can’t stop defending child ‘transitions’ even as leftists around the world back away

The mainstreaming of transgender procedures for children is a monumental scandal, and the CBC, along with the rest of the Canadian leftist elite, is a part of it.

(LifeSiteNews) — In response to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s new policies on puberty blockers for minors and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s subsequent statement that he, too, opposes them, the state broadcaster has ramped up their propaganda campaign on behalf of the transgender movement. On February 14, the CBC published an article—notably, with no byline—titled “How hormone blockers put puberty on pause.” The subtitle: “For adolescents with gender dysphoria, puberty blockers can buy them more time to explore their identity.” Among other false claims, the article claims that the changes wrought by puberty blockers are entirely reversible.

Perhaps the anonymous writer of the CBC article missed a 2022 report by the New York Times – perhaps the most prominent progressive newspaper in the world – on the dangers of puberty blockers. I cite the New York Times here not because I am a fan of the paper, which I obviously am not, but merely to point out that the emerging consensus on the dangers of puberty blockers is so clear that not even an outlet that has consistently advocated for the transgender agenda can ignore it. The report is titled “They Paused Puberty, But Is There A Cost?”—and concluded that yes, there most certainly is. An excerpt:

But as an increasing number of adolescents identify as transgender — in the United States, an estimated 300,000 ages 13 to 17 and an untold number who are younger — concerns are growing among some medical professionals about the consequences of the drugs, a New York Times examination found. The questions are fueling government reviews in Europe, prompting a push for more research and leading some prominent specialists to reconsider at what age to prescribe them and for how long. A small number of doctors won’t recommend them at all. Dutch doctors first offered puberty blockers to transgender adolescents three decades ago, typically following up with hormone treatment to help patients transition. Since then, the practice has spread to other countries, with varying protocols, little documentation of outcomes and no government approval of the drugs for that use, including by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But there is emerging evidence of potential harm from using blockers, according to reviews of scientific papers and interviews with more than 50 doctors and academic experts around the world.

The Times notes that puberty blockers are usually described as merely a delay, without permanent changes – which is precisely how the CBC described them. Studies, the Times now acknowledges, have shown that puberty blockers impact bone density in adolescents – a very worrying side effect that results in weaker bones more prone to fracture. “There’s going to be a price,” said the Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Sundeep Khosla, who leads a bone research lab. “And the price is probably going to be some deficit in skeletal mass.” Research like this – which has been available for some time – is why many European countries are backing away from the use of puberty blockers. Ideological blinders have prevented mainstream media outlets from reporting on this research much earlier.

Those paranoid enough to suspect that even the Times is not progressive enough, however, might take it from well-known transgender surgeon Dr. Marci Bowers, who noted that changes from puberty blockers are often permanent, leaving them without sexual function. “It’s kind of an overlooked problem that in our informed consent of children undergoing puberty blockers, we’ve in some respects overlooked that a little bit.”

That is why Finland has stopped the use of puberty blockers; prominent Swedish medical institutions have done the same; the UK’s National Health Service has admitted that we just don’t know all the of the effects yet, contrary to the claims of transgender activists and their political and press enablers. In fact, studies have shown that the effects of puberty blockers are “devastating” and “irreversible.” The mainstreaming of these practices in just a few years is a monumental scandal, and the CBC, Trudeau’s Liberals, Singh’s NDP, and the rest of the Canadian progressive establishment are part of it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

