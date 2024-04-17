CBC dismisses UK’s scathing report on transgender mutilation of children

The CBC’s commitment to supporting the pro-transgender narrative, despite mounting evidence against the related drugs and surgeries, reflects a reluctance to acknowledge the flaws in the ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — The global impact of the U.K. National Health Service’s Cass Review, which exposed the scanty evidence at the heart of “transgender care” in a scathing condemnation of the damage done to thousands of children and blew up some of the transgender movement’s most fiercely held mythologies, continues to reverberate. Most recently, both Belgium and the Netherlands called for restrictions on puberty blockers.

Days after the release of the Cass Review, some of Canada’s largest mainstream media outlets, including the taxpayer-funded state broadcaster, had not released a single story on the subject (the newspapers, to be fair, published coverage or republished newswire stories in short order). This despite the fact that stories on the transgender issue are a near constant at the CBC and other outlets. Canada’s progressive elites are still desperately clinging to a crumbling narrative, and it was clear that the media outlets were working on stories intended to carry water for the transgender movement.

READ: The transgender narrative is continuing to crumble in real time

Five days after the release of the Cass Review, the CBC finally published a single story (go ahead and search “Cass Review” on their website yourself) – this from an outlet that simply cannot get enough of transgender coverage. Predictably, the entire story is a grotesque attempt to cover up the damning findings of the Cass Review and provide cover for those advocating and perpetrating a medical scandal that we now know, definitively, is destroying the lives of thousands of children. Here’s how the CBC introduces the story:

That’s a move away from the standard of care supported by many international medical bodies, including the Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS), the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Though several European countries including Sweden have also restricted access to puberty blockers and other medical treatments for youth. The report cites a systematic review of evidence, commissioned as part of the Cass Review, which found ‘a lack of high-quality research’ that puberty blockers can help young people with gender dysphoria. While experts in the field say more studies should be done, Canadian doctors who spoke to CBC News disagree with the finding that there isn’t enough evidence puberty blockers can help. ‘There actually is a lot of evidence, just not in the form of randomized clinical trials,’ said Dr. Jake Donaldson, a family physician in Calgary who treats transgender patients, including prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy in some cases. ‘That would be kind of like saying for a pregnant woman, since we lacked randomized clinical trials for the care of people in pregnancy, we’re not going to provide care for you… It’s completely unethical.’

It must be noted that the kindest way to describe Donaldson’s analogy is “idiotic,” and no thinking person can take that comment seriously in the context of the Cass Review’s findings. Similar quotes from other trans activist types are included, as well.

READ: Mayo Clinic study on damage from puberty blockers included ‘transgender’ two-year-old

But, importantly, you’ll notice that the CBC does not explain why many European countries are pivoting away from these “treatments,” and does not mention a number of extremely relevant facts, such as the recent WPATH scandal revealing that many of the doctors (the very experts they cite here) admitted privately that “transgender care” was harming children – the CBC didn’t cover that story at all – and that the Cass Review itself noted that many so-called “standard of care guidelines” were a result of trans-affirming medical bodies merely referring to each other’s guidelines rather than basing them on genuine medical evidence.

For the rest of the advocacy article, the CBC trots out all of their standard trans activist talking points, including many of the very talking points debunked by the Cass Review. The only people interviewed for the story are medical practitioners who engage in the treatments condemned by the Cass Review; not a single critic of “transgender care” is interviewed. If they wanted, the CBC could have gotten somebody from the NHS on the phone, or perhaps even Dr. Hilary Cass or one of her colleagues. It is crystal clear from this article that they didn’t even try. Their entire approach to the reckoning unfolding around the world is a single-minded determination to stay aboard the transgender Titanic at all costs.

