Charity and patience must be our response to this difficult time in the Church

We should not only live this heroic virtue of charity toward those whom we believe are presenting wrong teachings. We should also extend that charity among those who try to fight the good fight for Christ

(LifeSiteNews) — The recent death of my husband Robert Hickson has in a way supernaturalized my view of life. Facing the end of our earthly lives in such an intense and concrete way – by praying first for a holy death and then for the departed soul afterward – has reminded me of what my husband has always talked about: the Four Last Things—Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell.

Because our lives will one day end and we will then have to face Our Lord and account for our deeds – and omissions – here on earth, it is worth drawing closer to God now to ask Him to guide our lives in such a way that we will be blessed with a holy death and eternal happiness with Him.

When John-Henry Westen asked me to speak at the Rome Life Forum at the end of October, I tried to present thoughts that flow out of the above reflection. Taken seriously, these considerations will increase our willingness to leave our comfort zones and act according to the heroic standards of Christianity: out of love for God and for our neighbors. We might try to see certain persons here on earth not as an enemy or a nuisance but rather as a person God wants us to bring to Him. We might reach out to someone whom we believe is in error but whom we also try to touch with our charity. Charity breaks many walls and opens future possibilities.

As I said in Rome, I have learned much from Bishop Athanasius Schneider’s example of charity toward Pope Francis. While opposing his errors, he extends his Christian charity toward the Pope, not only with prayers, but also in action.

Cardinal Müller is another example of someone who defends the dignity of the papal office and at the same time opposes some of the papal novelties.

But we should not only live this heroic virtue of charity toward those whom we believe are presenting wrong teachings. We should also extend that charity among those who try to fight the good fight for Christ. How often, in these past years, have good Catholics quarreled over questions such as the COVID crisis, the Ukraine conflict, or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Let us remember that the essence is that we all wish to serve God here on earth and spend eternity with Him in Heaven. That means that we should keep in mind that we are one Mystical Body, even though we might disagree on matters not directly related to matters of doctrine or morals.

Therefore, we need patience. Patience with ourselves, with our own failings, but especially also with our neighbors in the battle for Christ. Otherwise, our voice will be weakened, and Satan achieves his goal in isolating and splitting apart those groups in the Church who try to defend Christ’s truth.

This patient attitude can grow in us when we foster an intimate life of prayer, a conversation with God, His Mother, and the saints. As I mentioned in my talk, John-Henry Westen and Liz Yore are both shining examples for me of Catholics who base their apostolate on prayers.

As my husband used to say – quoting Father John Hardon, S.J. – salvation is a social process. Hardon used to tell Robert that we will be judged according to how many souls we helped get to heaven, how much we tried to help each other get to heaven.

Let us do our utmost to help each other get to heaven, to include those we regard as current opponents to the Faith and the Mass of all Ages. And let us not forget to place ourselves under the mantle of Our Lady and continue to pray and plead for a consecration of Russia exactly as she asked, with all the conditions met. May she protect us all and lead us to Her Son.

