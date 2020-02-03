Child rapist ‘having the time of his life’ preparing for women’s prison after claiming to be trans

February 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – There were, understandably, quite a few readers who read my column last week on a convicted pedophile who was released after identifying as a woman with no small measure of incredulousness. The story seems unbelievable, and even though I cited multiple other examples of similar incidents, some people simply do not believe that the transgender phenomenon can lead to this level of cultural insanity.

Unfortunately, another example of this new reality turned up in the Toronto Sun only a few days later in a story broken by Brad Hunter. Convicted child sex killer Michael Williams, a “psychopathic” and “horrendous” murderer who earned the nickname “Pyro” after attempting to set a dying victim on fire, has discovered the fact that he, like many other male prisoners convicted of brutal crimes against women, can play the transgender card—and our government and prison authorities will literally be obligated by their ideology to treat him as a woman.

For context, Williams was one of several perpetrators who raped 13-year-old Nina Courtepatte at a golf course near Edmonton when he was 17. After the rape, the young girl was strangled, stabbed, and then smashed to death with a hammer, at which point, Williams earned his nickname by attempting to set her alight.

His crimes were so heinous that even Canada’s soft-touch criminal justice system handed down an adult sentence of prison for life, with Judge Franklin noting that: “She died in the darkness of night on a cold, hard field without any comfort but rather in the company of Michael Williams and others who tormented, beat and raped her in a vicious and senseless act of violence…Michael Williams seemingly felt nothing.”

Now 32 years old, Williams has announced that he is joining Canada’s transgender community. According to Hunter: “Prison sources told The Toronto Sun he is having the time of his life…Williams self-identifies as a woman although one source said his nod to the fairer sex is cursory at best. ‘He is now sitting in segregation at Kent awaiting transfer to FVI (Fraser Valley Institute women’s prison),’ one source said. ‘He was at FVI before but got transferred back to Kent because he got caught having sexual relations with female inmates.’”

In fact, Williams isn’t even attempting to actually “change his gender,” because today’s trans activists demand that we believe somebody is precisely what they say they are, despite any and all evidence to the contrary. Williams has donned a bra and a crop-top to make his “transition” somewhat convincing, but “only takes hormone replacement therapy drugs two weeks a month so he can maintain an erection.” No sane person, of course, needs to ask what he needs that for as he heads to a female prison. And as the Toronto Sun reported earlier, “the criteria for a male jailbird to declare themselves trans is woefully thin. Five questions. That’s it.”

It’s not as if Williams has been a model prisoner, either. He’s been shuttled around the prison system several times for what has been dubbed “maladaptive behavior,” and the Sun reported that he was “determined to be at high risk to offend violently…I fear for the women that will soon be [exposed] to him. We need to stop this.” Williams, of course, is playing the “transphobia” card and claiming that he’s being victimized in men’s prison because of his transgender identity. His cause has attracted the attention of one of Canada’s most notorious activists:

In a tweet, trans activist Morgane Oger characterized a trio of sex assaults allegedly committed by Williams as “false allegations.” Oger encouraged the sex killer to seek a transfer to FVI which has reportedly been turned down. She tweeted: “Trans women are simply unsafe in men’s prisons.” At Williams’ 2007 murder trial, Judge Janet Franklin noted that he may not feel remorse for decades.

In case it was unclear, Michael Williams, a child rapist who tortured his victim before she finally died, is the “trans woman” that Oger feels is “unsafe” in the men’s prison he ended up in for brutalizing a 13-year-old girl. Williams is now heading for a prison where women will find themselves locked in with a cruel man who is enacting a laughable charade that pathetic ideologues are forced to play along with because they have bowed to the transgender agenda and now cannot find a way to stop awful things from happening. Women will probably get hurt. We know this.

But according to trans activists like Morgane Oger, this child rapist is a woman, too.

