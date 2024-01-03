Children will be the biggest victims of Fiducia Supplicans

Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith, have made themselves allies of sexual revolutionaries while revealing themselves to be enemies of children.

(LifeSiteNews) — The most tragic victims of leftist ideology are always society’s most vulnerable, and the greatest casualties of the sexual revolution — dead bodies and broken lives piled up by the tens of millions for decades — are children.

Whether it’s easy divorce, cohabitation, extramarital sex, non-marital childbearing, abortion, homosexuality, bisexuality, same-sex marriage, polyamory, transgenderism, pedophilia, pederasty, surrogacy, and so much more, it is ALWAYS CHILDREN WHO ARE SACRFICED in this great war against stable, monogamous Christian marriage.

And now with the publication of Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, working in collusion with Pope Francis, has produced a declaration that is tantamount to the Holy See throwing its support behind the axis powers of the sexual revolution.

The Vatican: Ally of sexual revolutionaries, enemy of children

By encouraging blessings “for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex,” the Pope and Cardinal Fernández have ignored at best, and trampled on at worst, the best interests of the children of those couples.

For instance, same-sex relationships are not the only option for homosexuals and lesbians who seek personal fulfillment and familial happiness. Marriage to a member of the opposite sex is not some kind of meaningless impossibility for the same-sex attracted. It is, for same-sex attracted men like me, the fulfillment of our deepest longings, just like every other man ever created in the history of the world.

That is the precise message that should be clearly delivered by the Holy Father and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith, but it’s one that this papacy — which is held in the thrall of woke neo-Marxism — has chosen to ignore under the guise of reaching out to the marginalized.

Creating a caste of males within the Church who are not real men

Men who divorce their wives, men who chose not to marry the mothers of their children, men who want their children aborted, men who “marry” other men in order to raise children, or who anonymously sell their sperm — all follow in Esau’s footsteps, except it is not their own birthrights they are trading for a mere bowl of soup: It is their children’s, and they do so callously, selling their kid’s greatest treasure — growing up with their biological parents, with an intact biological family — very cheaply, as if it were of no consequence at all.

This world does not need us men to selfishly take whatever we want, especially if the price is the welfare of our children. Men are supposed to do the opposite: Men are meant to protect their children from unhappiness, loneliness, and other threats. Real men don’t victimize their own children for their own benefit. They protect, they shield, absorbing stress and hardship rather than deflecting it onto their children. Men stand in the breach.

Yet, no matter how much the Pope’s protectors protest, the message is clear: This Pope’s blessing places the Church’s seal of approval on those who act with selfish disregard for their kids, and in so doing, it’s creating a caste of males within the Church who are not real men.

The Holy See’s misplaced empathy, disregard for kids

Pope Francis has displayed the same sort of blinkered, benighted empathy and allegiance to worldly wisdom as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy did in 2015 when he wrote the majority opinion in the Obergefell case, legalizing same-sex “marriage” across the United States, while ignoring the will of the people.

Kennedy wrote that “Without the recognition, stability, and predictability marriage offers,” the children of homosexual couples “suffer the stigma of knowing their families are somehow lesser.”

Yet, whether their “parents” are “married” or not, these kids ARE being raised in a demonstrably LESSER household, impoverished by the willful, purposeful exclusion of either Mom or Dad from their lives.

In Pope Francis’s world, adults in illicit pursuits are worthy of a blessing as their children look on, suffering in silence.

Dogmatic Putsch

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia called the Obergefell decision a “judicial Putsch” and “a naked judicial claim to legislative — indeed, super-legislative — power.”

In the same way, Fiducia Supplicans is a dogmatic Putsch, a naked attempt to undermine and upend Truth presented in Scripture and the Magisterium of the Church, endangering the lives of children.

What has happened since Obergefell? For one thing surrogacy for homosexuals and homosexual couples has exploded. It’s a growing industry. Children born via the practice are being ripped away from their gestational mothers — the only mother the child has ever known — while many of their siblings created during the IVF process will either remain cryogenically frozen embryos or will be disposed of — i.e., aborted — as nothing more than medical waste.

Has the Pope proposed a blessing for frozen kids? For the 93% of lab-created babies who are destined for medical waste dumpsters? For the children of lesbians who are “‘significantly more likely to report same-sex attraction, sexual minority identity, and same-sex experience’ than the general population,” according to NBC?

How will the Pope explain his disregard to these children?

It’s beyond dispute that children of couples in “irregular” and homosexual relationships suffer.

If you don’t believe me, please take the time to read the many stories of children of divorce, those raised by “gender transitioned” parents, by homosexual “parents,” and other “irregular” relationships archived by Them Before Us. These are stories ignored by mainstream media because they indict the faux “goodness” and “freedom” peddled by proponents of the sexual revolution.

How will Pope Francis explain his utter disregard to these children? Will he simply ask, “Who am I to judge your parents?”

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

