Chilean government sponsors LGBT children’s book backed by pedophilia-linked group

A new transgender propaganda book, Ariel Is a Girl, to be made available to young school children is surrounded by pedophile-related controversies.

(LifeSiteNews) — The lede of a new report for Reduxx is enough to make the eyes bulge: “The Chilean government is facing growing scrutiny after sponsoring and approving the distribution of a new LGBTQIA+ children’s book in public schools, despite longstanding pedophile-related controversies surrounding the organization behind it.” You read that right: “Pedophile-related controversies.”

Until very recently, Chile was one of the most socially conservative countries in South America. In 2022, 62 percent of voters rejected a proposed liberal, pro-abortion constitution in a landslide referendum put forward by the country’s young, leftist president Gabriel Boric, a former student activist. Chile is not yet a socially liberal country. Leftist activists are attempting to change that. Boric launched a “National Plan for LGBTIAQ+ Social Rights” that included plans for education, health care, and the workplace.

Boric is an advocate of redefining marriage and a strong supporter of the transgender agenda, advocating both the expansion of gender identity laws and legal recognition of “non-binary” identities. Chile legalized same-sex “marriage” in 2022, just before he took office, and he has committed to pushing for the LGBT agenda throughout his tenure.

To change the culture, the state must capture the minds of the youth. That’s where the new transgender propaganda book Ariel es una niña – Ariel Is a Girl – comes in. The book focuses on a boy who begins to identify as a girl and was created by the Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (MOVILH). The book aims to “open pathways of understanding and accompaniment of trans childhoods.”

“The book is slated for an initial release of 5,000 copies, which will be distributed across kindergartens and libraries throughout Chile,” Genevieve Gluck of Reduxx reported. “It carries official sponsorships from the Sub-secretariat of Childhood, the Defensoría de la Niñez, the Pedagogy in Early Childhood Education program of the University of Chile, the Faculty of Psychology of the Universidad Diego Portales (and its Project T on trans childhoods), and the Gender & Diversity Unit of the Liceo Experimental Manuel de Salas.”

The strategy of indoctrinating the youth is both sinister and tremendously effective. Books on “transgender children” have become a staple of “sex education” in Western countries, and rates of trans-identifying children have predictably skyrocketed. From kindergarten on, many public-school systems now teach children that they may have been born in the wrong body and that there are any number of different genders that they could be.

The launch of Ariel Is a Girl, however, has been complicated by the reputation of the organization behind it. According to Gluck:

MOVILH is one of Chile’s leading LGBT activist organizations and has received more than 279 million pesos in government funding since 2001. The group has also received support from the European Union as well as countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain. According to its website, MOVILH was founded in June 1991, and the following year was admitted into the International Lesbian, Gay, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), which has worked with the United Nations to advocate for changes to laws and policies since 1993.

But Gluck notes that founding member Rolando Jiménez expressed support “for activist organizations that defended pedophilic relationships between adults and children.” She writes:

In September 1994, ILGA’s consultative status within the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) was revoked due to its ties to several multinational pro-pedophile lobby groups, including the U.S.-based North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), the Dutch group Vereniging MARTIJN, and the Berlin-based Bundesverband Homosexualität (BVH), which condoned the sexual abuse of minors. Seeking to restore credibility within the U.N., ILGA member groups voted – with an 88 percent majority – to expel the pedophile activist networks.

Under Jiménez’s leadership, however, MOVILH was among the few organizations that opposed the proposal and voted against removing the pedophile groups from ILGA. Jiménez was ultimately expelled from MOVILH in 1994 after voting in favor of maintaining ILGA’s affiliation with the pro-pedophile political groups, but he subsequently took control of the organization’s intellectual property and continued on with his leadership. MOVILH also offered support to a trans activist who was exposed as a perpetrator of child rape.

This revelation is grotesque, but not surprising to those of us familiar with the history of the sexual revolution. As I noted in a 2022 essay, many of the sexual revolutionaries defended, advocated, and even engaged in sexual relationships with minors and children. The U.K.’s famous Campaign for Homosexual Equality, for example, voted to support the Pedophile Information Exchange … twice. MOVILH has plenty of company in this regard.

Parents and politicians are already pushing back against both the “transgender child” theme of the new propaganda book as well as the organization behind it. “Parents don’t want their children to be indoctrinated by gender ideology,” Senator-elect Vanessa Kaiser told the media. “Parents want the children to be left alone. We don’t want LGBT activists in kindergartens.” Congresswoman Sara Concha, president of the Christian Social Party, concurred, saying that “ideology promotion” was “unacceptable.”

MOVILH, predictably, stated that any opposition to the state-funded book on “transgender childhood” was “transphobic,” adding, “The so-called concept of ‘gender ideology’ is a construct invented by homophobic and transphobic sectors to attack the rights of LGBTIQ+ people through misinformation, alarmism and speeches that harm children, adolescents and their families.” Despite that, Reduxx noted that attempts to defend the book have “been met with overwhelming backlash from concerned parents.” Many of those parents have seen what happened in the West when LGBT propaganda took over – and they don’t want the same thing to unfold in Chile.

The fact that one of MOVILH’s founders was consistently mired in pedophile-related scandals doesn’t help matters.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











